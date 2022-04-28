Kenosha County Public Health to provide free fentanyl test strips along with Narcan training on Saturday

Kenosha County Public Health is now supplying fentanyl test strips to people who receive Narcan training, Health Officer Jen Freiheit announced Thursday.

The county this week accepted delivery of a supply of 2,000 test strips that it ordered recently. The use of the strips became legal in Wisconsin under a state law change that took effect in March.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that can cause a deadly overdose for those who use even a very small amount. As of late, its presence has been detected in many illegal drugs, including counterfeit prescription pills, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

In 2021, 40 of the 53 toxicity deaths in Kenosha County involved the presence of fentanyl or a fentanyl analog, according to the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Fentanyl is popping up in many places, and we know it has been a factor in many overdose deaths in recent years,” Freiheit said. “For people who are struggling with drug use, the test strips provide a layer of protection, so that users can at least understand what’s in what they’re using.”

Freiheit said five test strips will be offered to anyone who receives Narcan training from Kenosha County Public Health. People who receive training receive a free supply of Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Since 2017, Kenosha County Public Health has trained 3,864 people and has provided 4,629 doses of Narcan.

Kenosha County Public Health will offer Narcan training and fentanyl test strips this Saturday, at five local events being held for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.., county residents can visit any of five locations to receive training. The Kenosha Human Development Services, 3536 52nd St.; Tallent Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road; the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, 8600 Green Bay Road; the Twin Lakes Police Department, 920 Lance Drive; and the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St.

Naloxone training teaches individuals to recognize the symptoms of an opioid overdose as well as how to administer Naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an annual day of recognition aiming to provide safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescriptn drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

