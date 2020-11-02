Kenosha County ready for Election Day

Kenosha County municipal clerks have trained their poll workers at 27 polling locations throughout the county to ensure they are well-equipped to assist voters and protect against fraud and potential security threats, the county clerk added.

“Kenosha County and its municipalities work tirelessly to ensure the security and integrity of the election process,” Bachochin said. “Counties defend against cyber-attacks and traditional security threats. After the election, counties secure vote tallies, audit the election and safeguard voter information.”

Rules about incentives

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reminds residents that it is illegal to give discounts, incentives and other free stuff in exchange for voting.

“Every election, well-meaning businesses or groups offer discounts or free food and drinks to people who come into their establishment with an I Voted sticker,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official. “However, that is against the law.”

According to state law against election bribery, it is illegal to offer someone an item worth more than $1.00 to induce a person to vote, not vote, vote for a particular candidate, not vote for a particular candidate, or vote a specific way in a referendum.