Kenosha County ready for Election Day

County leaders and elections officials are administering a safe, fair and accurate election, Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin assured voters Monday, on the eve of Tuesday’s historic election.
In an unprecedented election year, local elections officials would like all voters to know that though a final count may take longer than previous election years, all votes will be counted, Bachochin said.
“As of Sunday, 56,442 absentee ballots had been returned in Kenosha County,” Bachochin said. “That number will continue to increase through Election Day.”
With a substantial increase in early voting and voting by mail this year Bachochin asks voters to be patient regarding the timeline of announcing election results. Polls are open until 8 p.m.
The statutory parameters for election night and results reporting remain the same as normal and do not provide exceptions to account for the increase in the absentee ballots, Bachochin noted.
Statutory requirements on the processing of absentee ballots do not permit clerks to begin tallying ballots before Election Day. Bachochin advised that delayed results will not indicate a problem or compromise accuracy.
Preserving the integrity and security of elections is a top priority for county officials, and Kenosha County is complying with local, state and federal election guidance, laws and regulations, Bachochin said.
Kenosha County municipal clerks have trained their poll workers at 27 polling locations throughout the county to ensure they are well-equipped to assist voters and protect against fraud and potential security threats, the county clerk added.
“Kenosha County and its municipalities work tirelessly to ensure the security and integrity of the election process,” Bachochin said. “Counties defend against cyber-attacks and traditional security threats. After the election, counties secure vote tallies, audit the election and safeguard voter information.”
Rules about incentives
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reminds residents that it is illegal to give discounts, incentives and other free stuff in exchange for voting.
“Every election, well-meaning businesses or groups offer discounts or free food and drinks to people who come into their establishment with an I Voted sticker,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official. “However, that is against the law.”
According to state law against election bribery, it is illegal to offer someone an item worth more than $1.00 to induce a person to vote, not vote, vote for a particular candidate, not vote for a particular candidate, or vote a specific way in a referendum.
Wolfe also cautioned groups and individuals not to approach voters who are waiting in line at the polling place with offers of free food and drink.
“Voters who are waiting in line should be left alone,” Wolfe said. “No one except an official greeter or line manager should be interacting with voters as they are in line. This includes members of the news media. Voters who are leaving the polling place may be approached for interviews by exit pollsters and others, but they must not cause a disruption and voters are under no obligation to speak with them.”
To learn more about the State of Wisconsin election procedures, go online to elections.wi.gov/elections-voting/security.
For Election Night results beginning after 8 p.m. Tuesday, go online to: kenoshacounty.org/1405/Current-Election-Results.
