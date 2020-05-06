Kenosha County receives poor marks for social distancing, cell data shows

Based on information tracking cellphone data, Kenosha County residents appear to be beginning to rebel against social distancing recommendations.
Unacast is using generalized cellphone data to track peoples’ movement around the United States during the pandemic and to offer letter grades on how well people are complying with recommendations to limit social contact.
Kenosha County received a grade of D on the organization’s “social distancing scoreboard.” The entire state received a D.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County are continuing to climb — 30 new cases reported Wednesday brought the total to 610 — and the county has the third-highest number of cases among Wisconsin’s 72 counties behind Milwaukee and Brown counties.
Data from the Unacast site shows residents are more likely to stay home on weekends, but that during the weekdays mobility has gone from 25% to 40% from the weeks before COVID-19 restrictions. According to the data, non-essential travel in the county began to creep up beginning around April 22.
Neighboring Racine and Walworth counties received F grades from the organization.
As the Wisconsin Supreme Court considers a legal challenge by Republican legislative leaders to Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, it is unclear how long residents of the state will be asked to practice social distancing.
Statewide, the virus has continued to spread, with 335 new cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 8,901 with 362 deaths. About 19% of those who have tested positive statewide have had to be hospitalized.
As testing capacity has increased statewide, the percentage of people receiving tests who have tested positive has declined, dropping four days in a row to 8%.
Department of Health Services officials have said a downward trend in the percentage of positive tests is one of the state’s goals in controlling the spread of the virus.
The state is also working to increase testing statewide, including setting a goal of testing all nursing home residents.
As part of the aim to increase testing availability, the Waukesha health department and the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct COVID-19 testing on May 9, May 11 and May 12 for symptomatic individuals over the age of 5 who live or work anywhere in Wisconsin. Registration is required and can be made by calling 262-548-7626.
