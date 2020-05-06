Kenosha County receives poor marks for social distancing, cell data shows

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Based on information tracking cellphone data, Kenosha County residents appear to be beginning to rebel against social distancing recommendations.

Unacast is using generalized cellphone data to track peoples’ movement around the United States during the pandemic and to offer letter grades on how well people are complying with recommendations to limit social contact.

Kenosha County received a grade of D on the organization’s “social distancing scoreboard.” The entire state received a D.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County are continuing to climb — 30 new cases reported Wednesday brought the total to 610 — and the county has the third-highest number of cases among Wisconsin’s 72 counties behind Milwaukee and Brown counties.

Data from the Unacast site shows residents are more likely to stay home on weekends, but that during the weekdays mobility has gone from 25% to 40% from the weeks before COVID-19 restrictions. According to the data, non-essential travel in the county began to creep up beginning around April 22.

Neighboring Racine and Walworth counties received F grades from the organization.