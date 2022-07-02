Kenosha County recognizes National Boys & Girls Club Week

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman visited the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha last week to present a local proclamation in celebration of a national observation.

National Boys & Girls Club Week began June 25, and continued through July 1.

Locally, the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha got its start in 1992 and has since blossomed into a thriving organization that provides a wide range of programs and services for youth and families in the community.

The proclamation notes the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha serves more than 12,500 young people annually, providing a safe, supportive place for them to participate in high-quality youth development programming.

Additionally, the local club makes a positive impact in the lives of young people through its youth employment program, and it provides tens of thousands of nutritional meals each year.

In 2021, the Kenosha club provided $48,000 in scholarship funds.

“The Boys & Girls Club is an outstanding organization that serves many important functions for the community,” Kerkman said. “Kenosha County appreciates all that it does.”

