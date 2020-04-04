Kenosha County records first COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An 85-year-old Kenosha man has died of COVID-19, county officials said tonight.

It's the county's first virus death, with 93 confirmed positive cases.

Patrice Hall, medical examiner, said the resident had multiple underlying health issues.

The patient died in a local hospital, county officials said.

"We are saddened to have lost one of our residents," County Executive Jim Kreuser said. "Please take the Safer-at-Home order seriously and avoid going out as much as possible."

There are 2,112 confirmed positive cases statewide and 56 deaths, according to the county website.