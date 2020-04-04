Kenosha County records first COVID-19 death
Kenosha County records first COVID-19 death

  • Updated
CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

An 85-year-old Kenosha man has died of COVID-19, county officials said tonight.

It's the county's first virus death, with 93 confirmed positive cases.

Patrice Hall, medical examiner, said the resident had multiple underlying health issues. 

The patient died in a local hospital, county officials said.

"We are saddened to have lost one of our residents," County Executive Jim Kreuser said. "Please take the Safer-at-Home order seriously and avoid going out as much as possible."

There are 2,112 confirmed positive cases statewide and 56 deaths, according to the county website. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

