Kenosha County redistricting maps challenge dismissed by Racine County judge

A court case challenging the new Kenosha County Supervisory District map, redrawn to reflect 2020 Census data, has been dismissed by a Racine County Circuit Court Judge.

Judge Eugene A. Gasiorkiewicz dismissed the case this week, without prejudice and without costs to either party.

“We are pleased the litigation is behind us and the County can proceed with the nomination process for the Spring of 2022 elections based upon the maps the Board approved,” Andrew Phillips, the attorney representing Kenosha County, said.

Four Kenosha County supervisors and seven residents sought a ruling on the newly delineated map. They argued the map’s 12.16% deviation from equal population across the supervisory districts is unlawful based on the premise that any map with a deviation over 10% is presumptively unconstitutional.

At an earlier hearing in November, Gasiorkiewicz disagreed.

“It is a rebuttable presumption,” Gasiorkiewicz said.

Gasiorkiewicz said a deviation above 10% put the burden on Kenosha County in this case to demonstrate the reasons why the deviation is higher. He said Supreme Court judges have upheld deviations as high as 19.02% based on reasoning that the maps were drawn in such a way as to retain incumbent districts, to maintain compact, contiguous districts, and to protect communities of political interest.

In his review of case law, Gasiorkiewicz said only deviations over 20% have been deemed unconstitutional.

In this case, Kenosha County addressed each of the factors that can be considered as justifiable reasons to be above 10%, Gasiorkiewicz opined.

Scott Schutze, director of Land Information for Kenosha County, used state-issued mapping software provided for all counties to use. Schutze offered explanations as to why some districts have irregularly shaped boundaries or have islands within them. For example, as a result of annexation, there are some areas of Somers surrounded by the city of Kenosha, that would stay in a supervisory district with the remainder of the town.

Because the case was dismissed “without prejudice,” the plaintiffs are not prevented from challenging the map again. However, Supervisor Gabe Nudo, one of the plaintiffs, said a new complaint will not be filed at this time.

“We’re out of time,” Nudo said, adding the spring election process has already begun. “It’s sad. We cannot do any more at this time.”

