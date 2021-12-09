 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
KENOSHA COUNTY MAPS

Kenosha County redistricting maps challenge dismissed by Racine County judge

  • Comments

A court case challenging the new Kenosha County Supervisory District map, redrawn to reflect 2020 Census data, has been dismissed by a Racine County Circuit Court Judge.

Judge Eugene A. Gasiorkiewicz dismissed the case this week, without prejudice and without costs to either party.

“We are pleased the litigation is behind us and the County can proceed with the nomination process for the Spring of 2022 elections based upon the maps the Board approved,” Andrew Phillips, the attorney representing Kenosha County, said.

Four Kenosha County supervisors and seven residents sought a ruling on the newly delineated map. They argued the map’s 12.16% deviation from equal population across the supervisory districts is unlawful based on the premise that any map with a deviation over 10% is presumptively unconstitutional.

At an earlier hearing in November, Gasiorkiewicz disagreed.

“It is a rebuttable presumption,” Gasiorkiewicz said.

People are also reading…

Gasiorkiewicz said a deviation above 10% put the burden on Kenosha County in this case to demonstrate the reasons why the deviation is higher. He said Supreme Court judges have upheld deviations as high as 19.02% based on reasoning that the maps were drawn in such a way as to retain incumbent districts, to maintain compact, contiguous districts, and to protect communities of political interest.

In his review of case law, Gasiorkiewicz said only deviations over 20% have been deemed unconstitutional.

In this case, Kenosha County addressed each of the factors that can be considered as justifiable reasons to be above 10%, Gasiorkiewicz opined.

Scott Schutze, director of Land Information for Kenosha County, used state-issued mapping software provided for all counties to use. Schutze offered explanations as to why some districts have irregularly shaped boundaries or have islands within them. For example, as a result of annexation, there are some areas of Somers surrounded by the city of Kenosha, that would stay in a supervisory district with the remainder of the town.

Amid claims of gerrymandering, threats of legal action as early as Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, and a call for a new map to be drawn, the Kenosha County Board late Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, preliminarily approved a new supervisory District map to be forwarded to municipalities so more localized work can begin.

The vote, taken in front of a crowd of roughly 50, mostly dissenters who spoke at a public hearing preceding the County Board meeting, advanced the map by a 12-6 vote.

Because the case was dismissed “without prejudice,” the plaintiffs are not prevented from challenging the map again. However, Supervisor Gabe Nudo, one of the plaintiffs, said a new complaint will not be filed at this time.

“We’re out of time,” Nudo said, adding the spring election process has already begun. “It’s sad. We cannot do any more at this time.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

It’s been speculated since soon after Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who Rittenhouse have said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.

Watch Now: Related Video

Google releases its annual 'Year in Search' list

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert