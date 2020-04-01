Kenosha County releases COVID-19 symptom tracking data, more analysis coming; “We are able to identify mini clusters,” health director reports

More is being learned about the way COVID-19 is presenting in those who have tested positive for the disease in Kenosha County, Jen Freiheit, director of the county Division of Health, said during a teleconference with the County Board Tuesday night.
Reports worldwide list a fever and a cough as two of the main symptoms of COVID-19. In Kenosha County, roughly two-thirds of those with the disease have no cough and just over half have a fever.
“Only 66 percent of our positive cases have ever had a cough,” Freiheit said. “Just over half (53 percent) have had a fever.”
More surprising, given testing guidelines designed to limit testing of the asymptomatic, 22 percent of those who tested positive in Kenosha County as of 2 p.m. Tuesday had no symptoms at all.
Freiheit said these people were most likely able to be tested because their doctor determined through screening that a test should be administered, the person had been in close contact with another positive or is a first responder or healthcare worker.
A breakdown of the cases, age ranges of those who have tested positive and other demographics about the spread of the disease in Kenosha County will be available online later this week on a new Kenosha County COVID-19 Dashboard.
“We are able to identify mini clusters,” Freiheit said, adding this is a result of many people being in one area prior to testing positive.
The depth of data “will be fascinating at the end of this,” Freiheit said, adding it will help the department understand “what happened and what we can do better.”
The number of positive cases as of late Tuesday night was 56, up from 42 as of 2 p.m. that day. It was the largest daily increase in the county, attributed to a large batch of results coming in from a private lab.
“(Tuesday) was an intense day for the Health Department,” Freiheit said. “It was a flurry of activity.”
Freiheit said the total number of negative cases was at 495 and 225 tests were pending. She said a new reporting category of probable cases has been added to account, for example, of situations where a spouse develops symptoms, is not tested, but is assumed to have COVID-19.
“We have 14 probable cases,” Freiheit said. “This is a really hard number to track. I can foresee this number is going to continue to grow.”
On the positive side, Freiheit said they are hearing reports of recovery among those at home and among the handful of people who have been hospitalized.
“We are hearing amazing reports from nurses and doctors at both hospitals about how they’re really bringing this people back,” she said.
On Tuesday she learned one patient who had been intubated was now sitting in a recliner and is expected to be able to breathe without assistance in the next couple of days.
Freiheit said there are 12 public health nurses who work to interview those who test positive and 23 people on the “contact investigation team.” As of Tuesday there were 68 people under contact investigation, or less than last week. However, this was before the number of positive cases grew to 56.
“I expect this number will jump greatly (Wednesday) as we work through the recent positives,” Freiheit said.
The resource peak for Wisconsin, when hospitals could reach capacity, is estimated to be April 27, Freiheit said. She added that hospitals in Kenosha County, which are part of larger hospital systems, report having “plenty” of ventilators and are working to project future needs.
Freiheit also reported the department has been busy fielding calls from area employers and the community. For example, employers have called to request letters to verify employees who report having been in close contact with someone who tested positive are being truthful.
“These requests are becoming increasingly time constraining for us,” Freiheit said, adding they are asking employers to “be as forgiving as possible” and to allow public health nurses to “do what they need to do.”
She said there have also been many questions about why grocery stores and other businesses are not doing temperature scans of everyone who enters. She said this is because many who have the virus do not have a fever.
However, she added, while it is not an "end all, be all" screening measure, it is still a good practice.
