Kenosha County releases COVID-19 symptom tracking data, more analysis coming; “We are able to identify mini clusters,” health director reports

The depth of data “will be fascinating at the end of this,” Freiheit said, adding it will help the department understand “what happened and what we can do better.”

The number of positive cases as of late Tuesday night was 56, up from 42 as of 2 p.m. that day. It was the largest daily increase in the county, attributed to a large batch of results coming in from a private lab.

“(Tuesday) was an intense day for the Health Department,” Freiheit said. “It was a flurry of activity.”

Freiheit said the total number of negative cases was at 495 and 225 tests were pending. She said a new reporting category of probable cases has been added to account, for example, of situations where a spouse develops symptoms, is not tested, but is assumed to have COVID-19.

“We have 14 probable cases,” Freiheit said. “This is a really hard number to track. I can foresee this number is going to continue to grow.”

On the positive side, Freiheit said they are hearing reports of recovery among those at home and among the handful of people who have been hospitalized.

“We are hearing amazing reports from nurses and doctors at both hospitals about how they’re really bringing this people back,” she said.