Kenosha County reports 2 more deaths to COVID-19; sheriff reports 5 staffers test positive

Two additional people in Kenosha County died of COVID-19 over the weekend, and five corrections officers with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department tested positive for the virus.

The county is reporting a total of three people in the county have died of the virus. The first death, reported last week, was an 85-year-old Kenosha man. No details were available Monday morning on the additional deaths.

According to the County Division of Health Services, 183 people in the county have tested positive.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Monday that five staff members who had been quarantined with COVID-19 symptoms tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

He said the five staffes are employed at both Kenosha County Jail and the Kenosha County Correctional Center.

Beth said the department is awaiting test results on additional staff members.