Kenosha County reports 2 more deaths to COVID-19; sheriff reports 5 staffers test positive
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

Two additional people in Kenosha County died of COVID-19 over the weekend, and five corrections officers with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department tested positive for the virus.

The county is reporting a total of three people in the county have died of the virus. The first death, reported last week, was an 85-year-old Kenosha man. No details were available Monday morning on the additional deaths.

According to the County Division of Health Services, 183 people in the county have tested positive.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Monday that five staff members who had been quarantined with COVID-19 symptoms tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

He said the five staffes are employed at both Kenosha County Jail and the Kenosha County Correctional Center.

Beth said the department is awaiting test results on additional staff members.

“I think more actual tests have arrived at the hospitals locally which is going to help us, hopefully, determine who can return to work and who should stay quarantined,” Beth said in an email.

The sheriff’s department had been trying to limit the possible spread of coronavirus at the jail and KCDC through quarantining people with flu-like symptoms, keeping people newly booked into the jail separate from the general population, and attempting to limit the number of people brought in on new charges.

COVID-19 is difficult to contain in jail and prison settings because incarcerated people are living in such close quarters with limited ability for social distancing.

 

