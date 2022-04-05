Kenosha County residents decide races in contested village, town races

Contested Village and Town Board races were decided in Tuesday's Spring Election in western Kenosha County.

Twin Lakes

According to unofficial votes, newcomer Ken Perl led all candidates for three Village Board seats with 540, followed by incumbents Bill Kaskin with 538 and Barbara Jean Andres with 513.

Each of the three seats carry a two-year term.

Newcomers Bob Wagner (442 votes) and Richard "Lynn" Garnard (318) fell short in their bids for office.

Perl, owner of Mad Dan's, said during his campaign that he is dedicated to helping grow the village's tax base.

"A resilient tax base requires a healthy mix of residential, retail, and commercial businesses to be sustainable," Perl said. "I believe an economic development commission will provide focus to keep us on track. Development also touches on the needs to include residents as stakeholders for new construction projects. Impacting their neighborhoods engaging residents early has to be embedded in the village plan development process."

Randall

Newcomer Tim Gaffron defeated incumbent Nancy Kemp Tuesday in the Randall Town Supervisor No. 4 race.

According to unofficial vote totals, Gaffron received 364 votes (52.83%), while Kemp collected 322 (46.73%).

Gaffron, a member of the Randall Fire Department since 2019, said he ran "to encourage community engagement, drive participation in town agendas, and develop and grow local activities that benefit the town's residents."

"I have served in leadership positions for nine years," Gaffron said of this background. "I have managed complex budgets within these positions and have led teams to success. I pride myself on always maintaining open and honest communication with my team. I will do the same for the Randall community."

Paddock Lake

Village of Paddock Lake incumbents Barb Brenner and Robert Spencer held on to their trustee seats in an uncontested trustee race and electors filled a third, vacant trustee seat with a write-in candidate.

Mike Rayniak and Dick Fish both entered the race as registered write-ins. Their names were not on the ballot.

According to unofficial results, Rayniak collected 48 write-in votes, earning him the third available seat. Fish, a former trustee, tallied 25 write-in votes.

