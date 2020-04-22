Kenosha County residents use 2-1-1 system frequently

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kenosha County residents are embracing using the 2-1-1 system as a pipeline to information and resources related to COVID-19.

Among Wisconsin’s counties that are using the system, Kenosha County ranks second behind only Milwaukee County, with 365 calls placed between March 14 and April 10, according to data that the Kenosha County Joint Information Center released today.

“It’s great to see this system being used to answer people’s questions and to help them get the help they need,” said Guy Santelli, Kenosha Fire Department Fire Prevention Division chief and a member of the Joint Information Center.

“That’s 365 fewer calls placed to 911, which should be reserved for public safety and acute health emergencies.”

The majority of the COVID-19 calls made to 2-1-1 during this period were referred to the state Department of Health Services’ Division of Public Health and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Others were connected to various health care providers, human services agencies and law enforcement.