Kenosha County residents use 2-1-1 system frequently

Kenosha County residents are embracing using the 2-1-1 system as a pipeline to information and resources related to COVID-19.

Among Wisconsin’s counties that are using the system, Kenosha County ranks second behind only Milwaukee County, with 365 calls placed between March 14 and April 10, according to data that the Kenosha County Joint Information Center released today.

“It’s great to see this system being used to answer people’s questions and to help them get the help they need,” said Guy Santelli, Kenosha Fire Department Fire Prevention Division chief and a member of the Joint Information Center.

“That’s 365 fewer calls placed to 911, which should be reserved for public safety and acute health emergencies.”

The majority of the COVID-19 calls made to 2-1-1 during this period were referred to the state Department of Health Services’ Division of Public Health and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Others were connected to various health care providers, human services agencies and law enforcement.

Of the 365 calls in Kenosha County, 302 came from individuals with ZIP codes in the city of Kenosha, 28 were from the village of Pleasant Prairie, 12 were from the village of Salem Lakes and seven or fewer were from six other locales within the county. The locations of five were unknown.

The ages of the individuals needing assistance (not necessarily the caller) ranged from under 5 years old to 86 and older, with the greatest volume — 23 calls — serving the 46-55 age group.

Most were listed as calling about general information and/or a medical concern.

The 2-1-1 service is operated by IMPACT, a private, nonprofit organization based in Milwaukee. It serves as a central access point for those in need during times of personal crisis or community disaster.

People may access the service by dialing 2-1-1 or visiting https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.

