Kenosha County General Manager of Golf Dan Drier is retiring effective April 6, Public Works Director Shelly Billingsley announced on Monday.

“We thank Dan for his service to Kenosha County and the work that he did over the years to improve the physical and financial conditions of our golf courses,” Billingsley said. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Drier, a Professional Golf Association-certified golf pro, joined Kenosha County in 2009. Prior to that, he was director of golf at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan and general manager/head golf professional at Sherwood Forest Country Club in Sherwood, Wis., and Thornberry Creek Country Club in Oneida.

With the new golf season now underway, Billingsley said the county’s courses will continue operations as normal under Head Golf Professional Douglas Shulski at Brighton Dale Links and First Assistant Manager Andrew Otis at Petrifying Springs Golf Course.

“We have every confidence that the people managing the day-to-day operations of the courses will continue to ensure a high-quality experience for golfers in Kenosha County,” Billingsley said.

Brighton Dale Links is a 45-hole campus including two 18-hole, par-72 layouts and one 9-hole, par-36 course. It is located in the Town of Brighton, just north of the intersection of highways 75 and 142.

Petrifying Springs Golf Course, located within Petrifying Springs Park in the Village of Somers, is an 18-hole course known for its abundant trees and rolling landscape.

For more information about the courses and to reserve tee times, visit www.kenoshacountygolf.com or call 262-697-4653.

Hometown Hero nominations sought

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission is seeking nominations for second quarter of 2023 honors.

The program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing praiseworthy people who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces as Hometown Heroes. The requirement is that they were born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10 years or more at anytime, in the City of Kenosha.

Nomination forms are available by calling 262-653-4000 or going to the city website at www.kenosha.org.

A nominator may submit one nomination per quarter. The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission will review nominations based on military service (decoration/military awards, military specialty schools, length of service and tours of duty), community service (veteran organizations, volunteer work, civic organizations, and community awards), and other accomplishments (going above and beyond the call of duty or any other special notes for consideration).

The Kenosha Hometown Hero Commission will grant one award each quarter. The award winner will be presented with a certificate from the mayor. The winner from each quarter will also be considered for the Kenosha Hometown Hero of that Year.

Second quarter nnominations must be submitted by May 31.

Gateway to hold floral design show

Gateway Technical College will hold its annual Art in Bloom event, featuring the work of seven Floral Design students, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, in the Arthur F. Mahone Jr. Atrium of the Academic Building on the college’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

The event is free and open to the public.

Each student is required to select a painting or sculpture and then interpret that artwork through flowers. They will receive their flowers the morning of the event and must be done by 5 p.m.

A three-member panel will judge the pieces and decide a winner. The public, though, is encouraged to vote to decide the People’s Choice award.

Instructor Joanne Leach says students will learn a great deal through the event, from creating their own piece to learning how to incorporate elements of design properly into their work.

“I think this is a fun way for our students to show what they’ve learned,” said Leach. “It helps them to expand their creativity and knowledge. It’s not just floral design – it’s also artwork.”

Food and beverages will be offered at the event.