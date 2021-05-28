Kenosha County’s Silver Lake Park Beach set to open for the season today

While the temperatures may not be welcoming, Kenosha County’s Silver Lake Park Beach is set to open for the season on Saturday.

The beach will be open through Labor Day, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Capacity limits that were in place in 2020 have been lifted this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Daily entry fees, unchanged from last year, are $5 per vehicle for Kenosha County residents, $25 per vehicle for nonresidents. Annual passes are $30 for Kenosha County residents and property owners, $100 for nonresidents.

The fee is charged only to those entering the beach area of the park except for on July 4, when all park visitors will be charged.

Kayak and paddle board rentals will again be available this year. The fee is $15 for the first hour and $5 for each additional hour. Tandem kayaks are available for $20 for the first hour and $5 for each additional hour.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0