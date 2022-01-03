Kenosha County Schools reopen with no change in COVID-19 protocols

Students throughout Kenosha County returned to school Monday following holiday break with no change in COVID-19 protocols.

However, changes may be coming.

At least two Kenosha County School Districts — Kenosha Unified (KUSD) and Riverview School in Silver Lake— were scheduled to hold special meetings Monday night, after the Kenosha News' print deadline, to discuss the issue.

COVID protocol was the sole item on the KUSD agenda, which noted that the special meeting was for discussion/possible action on the district's Better Together 2021/22 Plan, which includes responses to the coronavirus.

The news comes as districts throughout the state announced changes for attendance and instruction due to the uptick in COVID cases. The Racine Unified School District delayed returning to classes until Wednesday. The Madison School District announced that students at all grade levels will start the new semester with online learning beginning Thursday, amid record levels of COVID-19 cases in Dane County.

A similar scenario was unfolding in Wisconsin's largest school district, Milwaukee Public Schools, where transition to virtual instruction was set to begin Tuesday because of an increase in staff testing positive for COVID-19.

District administrators throughout Kenosha County said they are taking guidance from state and local health officials into consideration. Ultimately, it is a local decision to be made by each district.

“I’ve met with the local school districts and private schools to discuss their post-holiday return plans, but our recommendations are just that, as the individual districts and schools are instituting policies as they see fit," Kenosha County Public Health Director Jen Freiheit said Monday.

Parents apprised

John Gendron, district administrator at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake, said his district is aware of the increase in positive cases across the state, of the new CDC quarantine guidelines released this week and will closely monitor the number of active cases at the school.

“We will maintain our current protocols for the remainder of the semester,” Gendron said Monday. “At that time, we will review current numbers and protocols.”

A letter informed families Sunday the district “will work with the Kenosha County Health Department this week to determine the specific applications and impact to schools. Until then, the district will maintain the required 10-day quarantine for all positive cases and require all students and staff to quarantine if they are deemed to be a close contact and are experiencing symptoms.”

Likewise, families Wilmot Union High School in far southwest Salem Lakes, were informed via correspondence Sunday night that while “the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has decreased the recommended time that a person needs to remain isolated following COVID-19 illness and quarantine due to exposure,” the district “will maintain its current illness and quarantine protocol until full guidance has been received from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Kenosha County Public Health.”

Randall School Administrator Bob Antholine said the district does not plan to move to a hybrid model of online and virtual instruction and also returned under established protocols.

“At this time we have not made any adjustments to our protocols, but will be consulting with our administrative office team and Randall's District nurse to consider what if any adjustments will be made by the end of this week,” Antholine said. “Our greatest partnership has been with our school community. Our district nurse has done an excellent job partnering with our families and vice versa.”

Similarly, Wheatland Center School Administrator Marty McGinley said the district “will continue to monitor and evaluate the impact of COVID on our staff and student population each day.”

“Our current isolation and quarantine protocols remain unchanged since the beginning of the year,” McGinley said.

The Associated Press and Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

The Associated Press and Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0