Kenosha County seeking applicants to fill 5th District County Board seat

The Kenosha County Clerk’s Office is now accepting applications from residents interested in filling the 5th District vacancy on the Kenosha County Board.

This seat became vacant with the recent resignation of Supervisor David Celebre. Eligible applicants must reside within the district, which is located on the northwest side of the City of Kenosha.

The individual appointed to the position will serve until a successor is elected in the 2022 spring nonpartisan election.

County Board supervisors are expected to attend board meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Supervisors also typically serve on multiple committees for a commitment of four to five evenings per month.

The position pays $6,526 per year.

Those interested in applying may access the application online at http://bit.ly/KCBoardApplication or pick up an application at the County Clerk’s Office in the county Administration Building, 1010 56th St., Kenosha.

Applications are due to the County Board chairman, care of the county clerk, by 5 p.m. Jan. 10 and may be returned in person at the County Clerk’s Office, via U.S. Postal Service delivery, or via email to countyclerk@kenoshacounty.org. (Please note: The clerk’s Office will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 3, for the New Year’s holidays.)

Applicants will be interviewed, with an appointment to be made at the Feb. 1 County Board meeting.

A map of the 5th District is available online at https://bit.ly/KCDist5.

For more information, contact the County Clerk’s Office at 262-653-2552.

