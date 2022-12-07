Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth appoints captain to succeed soon-to-retire chief deputy

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department captain and 20-year veteran of the agency has been promoted to chief deputy.

Capt. Justin Miller, 46, of Kenosha, assumed the position of acting chief deputy on Tuesday, according to Sheriff David Beth. Beth said Miller earned the top score in the examination for the chief deputy job.

“I congratulate Captain Miller on his promotion and new assignment,” said Beth. “We wish him success in his new position.”

Chief Deputy Marc Levin Chief Deputy Marc Levin of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department will retires at the end of February 2023 after 22 years with the law enforc…

Miller will serve alongside current Chief Deputy Marc Levin before succeeding him in March. Levin is scheduled to retire at the end of February following a 22-year career with the department.

Miller said he was "honored", "humbled" and "excited" to take on the new challenge.

Justin Miller Capt. Justin Miller was promoted Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, to acting chief deputy of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. He will take over a…

"I look forward to working with the sheriff-elect, with the new administration," he said Wednesday night. "I think there's a lot of good work to be done and continuing to move the department forward in our community."

Beth, who will retire next month, will make way for Sheriff-elect David Zoerner, currently a sergeant. Zoerner will assume the role of sheriff in January after defeating challenger James Simmons in November.

Zoerner called Miller an "excellent choice" for chief deputy.

"He's very engaged in the department and outstanding at all facets. A well-versed, very intelligent individual," said Zoerner. "We are in good hands."

Miller was hired as a deputy sheriff in October of 2002. Born and raised in Kenosha, he attended and graduated from Bradford High School in 1995. He then, served five years in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman.

He attended Arizona State University and Carthage College where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2007, according to biographical information on the department’s website. Miller said he is currently continuing his education through Arizona State pursuing a master's degree.

In his early career, Miller was assigned to the department’s operations division, working patrol. He has extensive training including FBI Hazardous Device School in Huntsville, Ala. and was a bomb technician on the Kenosha County Bomb Squad. He was also negotiator and later commander of the department's hostage negotiation unit. In 2015, he graduated from Leadership in Police Organizations and Badger State Sheriffs’ Association’s Ethical Leadership course.

Miller matriculated through the ranks having been promoted to sergeant in 2011 and three years later, to lieutenant during which time he was assigned to help implement the department’s New World Project records and jail management software. In 2016, at age 40, he became the department’s youngest member to attain the rank of captain serving in the detentions division before assuming the role of commander in the administrative services division until his latest promotion. When he takes over the job in February, Miller will become the department's fifth chief deputy.

Outside the agency, Miller is an adjunct instructing associate degree-level courses in Gateway Technical College’s criminal justice program, as well, as the jail and law enforcement academies at the college. He has also served as a member of the Bristol School Board.