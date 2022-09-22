 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Citizens’ Academy taking 2022 applications

  • Comments
LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL

Sheriff David Beth speaks during the Kenosha Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Public Safety Monument in Harbor Park on Wednesday, May 11.

 SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News

Sheriff David Beth and The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department have announced plans for the 2022 Sheriff’s Citizens’ Academy.

Classes are held once a week and will begin Wednesday, Oct. 25 through Dec. 7. The Citizens’ Academy is a six-week overview of all aspects of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department followed by a graduation ceremony.

Highlights of the academy include tours of all the Sheriff’s Department facilities, in-depth discussions, demonstrations by the Detentions Division, Operations Division, K-9 unit, and a simulated drunk driving arrest.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and Kenosha County residents. Only 20 applicants will be accepted.

Applications are available by email at KSDPIO@kenoshacounty.org , on the KSD website at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/551/Citizens-Academy or at the Sheriff’s Department front counter.

People are also reading…

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 14.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Fiona: At least six killed by storm in the Caribbean

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert