Kenosha County Sheriff's Capt. Bill Beth appealing demotion; insubordination charge detailed in report

The appeal of a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department officer’s demotion will continue into next week before the Kenosha County Finance and Administration Committee.
Capt. Bill Beth has appealed his demotion to sergeant before the panel, which has met in closed session three times for a total of 9 hours to hear arguments and testimony related to the appeal.
The disciplinary appeal will continue at 6:30 p.m. Monday and a determination is expected next week, committee chairman Terry Rose said.
“It’s been a long process,” Rose said, adding witnesses have been called to testify out of order to accommodate work schedules. “The administration’s case has not been completed. (Beth) will present the balance of his case next.”
Reported insubordination that led to Beth’s demotion is detailed in a 207-page document obtained by the Kenosha News Thursday under an open records request.
The “Statement of Charges” filed by Chief Deputy Marc Levin states Capt. Beth implemented “a plan for salaried-exempt supervisory personnel to receive paid leave for working outside their normal shifts — while a significant and sweeping county internal investigation involving possible misuse of leave time was occurring.”
According to the document, Beth “met with his subordinate supervisory personnel in January 2021 to develop a defined plan where salaried-exempt supervisors could trade time worked on non-scheduled work time as time off for scheduled work time rather than using their accrued paid vacation leave.”
It further states Capt. Beth implemented the new system without authorization from superiors Levin or Sheriff David Beth, Capt. Beth’s cousin.
“He was even told by his colleague Captain Miller to not implement the system without receiving authorization from Chief Deputy Levin or Sheriff Beth. Captain Beth did not heed that sound professional advice,” the statement of charges reads. “Instead, Captain Beth implemented his plan to allow trade days, even though Chief Deputy Levin told Captain Beth and others in December 2020 that no special assignment time was authorized.”
Capt. Beth presented the plan to Sheriff Beth, Levin and fellow captains on Feb. 9, after trades had already been approved, according to the statement of charges, at which time the county initiated the investigation that led to Beth’s demotion.
“Captain Beth’s conduct reflects poor and inexcusable judgment, insubordination, manipulation, dishonesty, and conduct unbecoming of a Captain,” the statement of charges reads, calling for the reduction in rank “at minimum.”
Beth has the option of opening the disciplinary appeal to the public, but has not done so. The Finance and Administration Committee has the full authority to sustain his demotion to sergeant, reverse it, dismiss the charges or even discharge, Rose said.
Beth’s attorney could not be reached for comment.
Beth was placed on administrative leave earlier this year, later returning to duty at the lower rank.
Beth has been a member of the department since 1995, serving in roles including evidence technician, accident investigator, hostage negotiator, school resource officer and public information officer. He was the county’s deputy director of emergency management for 10 years. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2014 and served as facility administrator of the Kenosha County Detention Center and first shift patrol commander before being promoted to captain in 2019.