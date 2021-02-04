Kenosha County Sheriff's Department body cameras to arrive as early as April

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will have body cameras for all of its sworn officers and for correctional officers during their shifts as early as April, according to county officials.
In November, the County Board approved $425,000 in the 2021 budget along with the bonding to pay for the long-awaited smart technology. Sheriff’s Department Lt. Eric Klinkhammer told the county’s Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee Wednesday night the department would have body cameras sometime beginning April or May, according to County Board Supervisor Zach Rodriguez.
“Barring any hiccup they should be here by then,” Rodriguez said following the meeting.
Hastened by Blake shooting
Locally, Kenosha law enforcement’s lack of body cameras as a tool for policing and accountability have led to much public scrutiny in the wake of the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Rusten Sheskey. The shooting resulted in civil protests, as well as, violence and destruction, from which the city continues to recover. Body cameras, according to those supporting law enforcement and those protesting against police brutality following the shooting, would’ve enabled the public to see a more complete picture of what unfolded and even prevented the rioting the led to deaths of two men, decimated livelihoods, topping $50 million to buildings and businesses.
The Blake shooting hastened both county and city departments to bring body cameras to the fore. Before the incident, elected officials contended acquiring the new technology was cost prohibitive. By November, the City Council had authorized $750,000 in capital improvement funding, fast-tracking the purchase of 175 body cameras and as many as 60 in-squad cameras for police, moving up the acquisition by a year. Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, at the time, said the department was expected to have body cameras by the second quarter of this year instead of 2022.
Storing video for six months
During the county committee meeting, Rodriguez and other supervisors, suggested the department keep all video collected from the cameras for up to 180 days, 60 days longer than the statutory requirement.
“The state statutes on a lot of different topics set a bare minimum but it doesn't mean we have to be at the bare minimum. We can always go above and beyond that,” said Rodriguez, who suggested the longer retention period. He said Klinkhammer noted that as an internal affairs officer, most complaints he handles go back two or three months at most, but that there was no cap on the how long video could remain in the vendor’s cloud-based storage online.
“But, none of us were asking to keep every minute of video,” Rodriguez said.
`Like an iPhone’
Sheriff David Beth said the body cameras would necessitate the department looking at retrofitting its uniform shirts with pockets designed to accommodate the camera and lens. Unlike some models, the Body Worn ™ cameras by Utility Inc., the Decatur, Ga.-based vendor the sheriff’s department is working with, are not clamped onto uniforms.
“It’s basically like an iPhone that’s put into your shirt,” said Beth. “Right now we have golf-style shirts. So, you have to have these pockets built to hold the body cam.”
Beth said that unlike the clip-on cameras, Body Worn ™ cameras are less likely to become dislodged when a deputy is chasing a suspect on foot, for instance.
“So, if I was involved in a chase and somebody takes off running and I take off after them -- which I probably wouldn’t do too much anymore, but if I did -- it would actually track me and tell me where I’m going,” he said. The sheriff compared it to Life 360, an app he uses that enables families and close friend circles to detect location, give real-time directions, and track habits of its members.
Smart technology at work
The body cameras are programmable and can be set to turn on automatically when a deputy arrives within a specified circumference while in a squad car responding to an incident.
“They should go on, theoretically, and you don’t have to remember to do it,” said Beth. The cameras use smart technology that automatically records based on policies when certain triggers are activated.
According to BodyWorn’s ™ website, command centers and dispatchers would also have the ability to send live messages to devices and view “critical moments” via live-stream. Video, audio and metadata automatically and securely uploads to the cloud storage, without the user having to physically dock the device.
“There’s just a lot of great features,” said Beth, who admitted in the beginning he had to be sold on them. “But this is really exciting stuff.”