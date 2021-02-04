Kenosha County Sheriff's Department body cameras to arrive as early as April

The Blake shooting hastened both county and city departments to bring body cameras to the fore. Before the incident, elected officials contended acquiring the new technology was cost prohibitive. By November, the City Council had authorized $750,000 in capital improvement funding, fast-tracking the purchase of 175 body cameras and as many as 60 in-squad cameras for police, moving up the acquisition by a year. Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, at the time, said the department was expected to have body cameras by the second quarter of this year instead of 2022.

Storing video for six months

During the county committee meeting, Rodriguez and other supervisors, suggested the department keep all video collected from the cameras for up to 180 days, 60 days longer than the statutory requirement.

“The state statutes on a lot of different topics set a bare minimum but it doesn't mean we have to be at the bare minimum. We can always go above and beyond that,” said Rodriguez, who suggested the longer retention period. He said Klinkhammer noted that as an internal affairs officer, most complaints he handles go back two or three months at most, but that there was no cap on the how long video could remain in the vendor’s cloud-based storage online.