Kenosha County Sheriff's Department honors colleague who died of COVID at memorial service

“He was very dedicated to his job, he was very dedicated to helping people. He was very loyal to his family of officers and his own family, as well,” Hartnell said.

Hartnell described Basina as a leader who worked to support his colleagues.

“He was the kind of guy who, because the jail is short-staffed all the time, picked up extra shifts to bring the burden down for his officers,” Hartnell said.

A problem in jails

While the Sheriff’s Department has instituted a series of changes at the jails in an effort to limit the spread of COVID, the pandemic has been difficult to manage in jails and prisons, with so many people living and working in close quarters. On the same day Basina died, Michael Osborn, 40, who had been jailed at KCDC since April for failure to pay child support, died at a local hospital where he had been receiving treatment after falling ill while in custody.

Nationwide, according to the COVID Prison Tracking Project, 226 staff members working in corrections and 2,623 people who were incarcerated have died of the virus during the pandemic.