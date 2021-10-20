Kenosha County Sheriff's Department honors colleague who died of COVID at memorial service

As an honor guard stood by, about 70 members of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department paid tribute to a colleague who died recently of COVID-19, conducting a formal walk-through at his memorial service this week.
Cpl. Christopher Basina, 55, a 23-year-veteran of the department and a supervisor at the Kenosha County Detention Center, died Oct. 8. He was the first member of the department to die of the virus during the pandemic. His memorial service was held Monday.
Sgt. David Wright said the department’s honor guard stood by Basina’s casket as members of the department in dress uniforms, led by Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, did the formal walk-through that’s traditional for law enforcement funerals. Wright said Beth also presented a department flag and plaque to Basina’s widow.
Eddie Hartnell, a direct supervision officer and discharge coordinator for the Sheriff’s Department, said Basina’s death was a blow for corrections officers at the Kenosha County Detention Center, where Basina was a supervisor, and the county jail or pre-trial facility.
“I think everybody in that room was just in tears,” Hartnell said of the walk-through. “It’s a huge, huge loss for the department.”
Hartnell said Basina joined the department in 1998, working the majority of his career at KCDC.
“He was very dedicated to his job, he was very dedicated to helping people. He was very loyal to his family of officers and his own family, as well,” Hartnell said.
Hartnell described Basina as a leader who worked to support his colleagues.
“He was the kind of guy who, because the jail is short-staffed all the time, picked up extra shifts to bring the burden down for his officers,” Hartnell said.
A problem in jails
While the Sheriff’s Department has instituted a series of changes at the jails in an effort to limit the spread of COVID, the pandemic has been difficult to manage in jails and prisons, with so many people living and working in close quarters. On the same day Basina died, Michael Osborn, 40, who had been jailed at KCDC since April for failure to pay child support, died at a local hospital where he had been receiving treatment after falling ill while in custody.
Nationwide, according to the COVID Prison Tracking Project, 226 staff members working in corrections and 2,623 people who were incarcerated have died of the virus during the pandemic.
Hartnell said he was unsure whether Basina was vaccinated. The vaccine is not mandatory for Sheriff’s Department employees, but Hartnell said Basina’s job made it difficult to safeguard against exposure.
“His job as a supervisor is to interact with every single housing unit during his shift to make his presence known for the officers and the inmates,” Hartnell said. “I believe he was exposed more so than other employees.”
Basina, an Oak Creek resident, is survived by his wife of 29 years, along with three children and eight grandchildren. Hartnell said he and Basina spoke every day at work and that Basina was looking forward to retiring, with a plan to step down from his job in two years.
“It’s a tremendous loss for our KSD family,” Hartnell said.