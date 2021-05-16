Kenosha County Sheriff's Department to give body camera demonstration to County Board members this week

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department plans to demonstrate its new body cameras to the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors this week.
They plan a demonstration at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to members of the board at the Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, prior to the regular County Board meeting.
The policies regarding the use of the devices, to be contained in the Sworn Law Enforcement Policy Manual, were recently presented to the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee.
The policies outline how deputies are to identify themselves on their recordings, when the cameras are to be used, and how to report camera use, for example.
“Members should activate the recorder any time they engage in work-related interactions with any members of the public or any time members believe it would be appropriate or valuable to record an incident,” the proposed policy reads.
That would include include:
All enforcement and investigative contacts including, calls for service and field interview situations.
Traffic stops including, but not limited to, traffic violations, stranded motorist assistance and all crime interdiction stops.
Self-initiated activity in which a member would normally notify dispatch.
Any other contact that becomes adversarial after the initial contact in a situation that would not otherwise require recording.
Search warrant entry and execution.
Escorting, transporting, or guarding inmates and arrestees.
Kenosha County Jail personnel are to use the body cameras, the policy states, during interactions with inmates, when in any area where there is a potential for visual or physical inmate contact, and during interactions with the public.
The policy does make exceptions for sensitive situations during which privacy should be maintained.
“Members should remain sensitive to the dignity of all individuals being recorded and exercise sound discretion to respect privacy by discontinuing recording whenever it reasonably appears to the member that such privacy may outweigh any legitimate law enforcement interest in recording,” the policy reads. “Requests by members of the public to stop recording should be considered using this same criterion.”
The existence of a recording is to be included “in any report or other official record of the contact, including any instance where the recorder malfunctioned or the member deactivated the recording.” The reason for deactivation is also to be recorded.
They are included in two policies, which was be viewed online.
A copy of Policy 425 can be found at: https://www.kenoshacounty.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/18792?fileID=19031.
A copy of Policy 526 can be found at: https://www.kenoshacounty.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/18792?fileID=19030.