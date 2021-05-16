Kenosha County Sheriff's Department to give body camera demonstration to County Board members this week

Any other contact that becomes adversarial after the initial contact in a situation that would not otherwise require recording.

Search warrant entry and execution.

Escorting, transporting, or guarding inmates and arrestees.

Kenosha County Jail personnel are to use the body cameras, the policy states, during interactions with inmates, when in any area where there is a potential for visual or physical inmate contact, and during interactions with the public.

The policy does make exceptions for sensitive situations during which privacy should be maintained.

“Members should remain sensitive to the dignity of all individuals being recorded and exercise sound discretion to respect privacy by discontinuing recording whenever it reasonably appears to the member that such privacy may outweigh any legitimate law enforcement interest in recording,” the policy reads. “Requests by members of the public to stop recording should be considered using this same criterion.”

The existence of a recording is to be included “in any report or other official record of the contact, including any instance where the recorder malfunctioned or the member deactivated the recording.” The reason for deactivation is also to be recorded.