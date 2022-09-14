 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department warns of "ruse burglaries" targeting homeowners

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Departments warned residents to be wary of small groups posing as utility workers approaching homes and attempting to lead them away from entrances, pointing to a rise in “ruse burglaries” reports.

An online post by the Sheriff’s Department outlined how the burglaries worked. Suspects typically target elderly residents who live alone, although they warned everyone to be cautious.

Usually working in small groups, suspects coerce residents out of their homes, or lead them to an area of the house away from entrances, then, when the victim is distracted, other suspects enter the home and steal valuables unnoticed.

The vehicles used during the burglaries are usually newer, clean pickup trucks or SUVS staged to look like work or utility vehicles, including tools and toolboxes in the beds’ of pickups or magnetic signs for fake businesses.

People are also reading…

Suspects sometimes tell the victim they must come outside to check on items in the backyard, like branches near power lines or shingles on the roof that need repair, that they must go to the basement to check on utilities or any number of ruses to get the victim away from the front door.

The department warned residents to be suspicious of any utility worker or contractor coming to their home unscheduled and not let them inside. Residents can contact the Sheriff’s Department to check the suspects out if they are suspicious at the non-emergency number, 262-656-1234, or by dialing 911.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones trial begins to determine monetary damages for Sandy Hook hoax claims

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert