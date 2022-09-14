Kenosha County Sheriff's Department warns of "ruse burglaries" targeting homeowners

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Departments warned residents to be wary of small groups posing as utility workers approaching homes and attempting to lead them away from entrances, pointing to a rise in “ruse burglaries” reports.

An online post by the Sheriff’s Department outlined how the burglaries worked. Suspects typically target elderly residents who live alone, although they warned everyone to be cautious.

Usually working in small groups, suspects coerce residents out of their homes, or lead them to an area of the house away from entrances, then, when the victim is distracted, other suspects enter the home and steal valuables unnoticed.

The vehicles used during the burglaries are usually newer, clean pickup trucks or SUVS staged to look like work or utility vehicles, including tools and toolboxes in the beds’ of pickups or magnetic signs for fake businesses.

Suspects sometimes tell the victim they must come outside to check on items in the backyard, like branches near power lines or shingles on the roof that need repair, that they must go to the basement to check on utilities or any number of ruses to get the victim away from the front door.

The department warned residents to be suspicious of any utility worker or contractor coming to their home unscheduled and not let them inside. Residents can contact the Sheriff’s Department to check the suspects out if they are suspicious at the non-emergency number, 262-656-1234, or by dialing 911.