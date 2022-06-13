Kenosha County Sheriff's Dept. K9 officer Riggs named national award semifinalist

It seems many across the nation are agreeing with Kenosha County area residents

That Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department law enforcement dog Riggs is a hero, and deserves to be recognized it.

More than 400,000 votes from animal lovers across the country have helped name the Top 21 semifinalists from a pool of nearly 400 candidates competing in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, and Riggs is one of them.

It is an annual, nationwide competition that searches for and recognizes America’s Hero Dogs, often ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things, whether it’s saving lives on the battlefield, lending sight or hearing to a human companion, or helping people achieve their goals while contributing to their well-being.

Riggs was seriously injured in the line of duty last year.

In October 2021 deputies were dispatched in an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle where the operator was believed to have been involved in two homicides in the Chicago area. Riggs was on scene with his handler Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Terry Tifft, who deployed Riggs.

Riggs was shot by Chicago homicide suspect Allan Brown, as Tifft and other deputies tried to take him into custody during a standoff outside the Benson Corners convenience store and gas station, 2000 75th St., Bristol.

When Brown attempted to flee on foot, Tifft released his partner, who took the defendant to the ground, but was then shot in the head. The bullet entered Riggs’ forehead and went through the muscle along his skull, before it exited through the back.

Riggs was transported to a level one trauma center and miraculously survived. He eventually returned to duty and continues to serve with the department.

The friendly and highly-inquisitive K9 is also the proud owner of both a Purple Heart and a Silver Star, which are the fourth- and second-highest awards, respectively, presented by the Sheriff’s Department.

The semifinalist round of voting is now open to the public to establish the seven finalists who will be participating in this year’s competition. The public is encouraged to visit www.HeroDogAwards.org through July 22 to vote once per day in each of the seven Hero Dog categories.

After voting concludes, the top winner in each category will be honored at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards gala in Palm Beach on Nov. 11. One canine will be honored as this year’s American Hero Dog.

The 2022 Hero Dog Awards categories include: Law Enforcement and Detection Dogs; Service Dogs; Therapy Dogs; Military Dogs; Search and Rescue Dogs; Guide/Hearing Dogs; and Shelter Dogs.

