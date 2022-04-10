Kenosha County Sheriff's Deputy K9 Riggs, back at work after being shot in the head, is an American Hero Dog nominee

Deputy Riggs, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department law enforcement dog, is a nominee for an American Humane Hero Dog Award and needs votes from the public to advance to the semifinal round.

The 12th annual, year-long campaign seeks to identify and honor worthy law enforcement, military, service and shelter dogs for their heroic action and companionship.

“Whether they protect us on the battlefield, help us with medical challenges, or just lighten our spirits with an enthusiastic kiss after a hard day, dogs save and improve our lives every day,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane’s president and CEO.

Nominations were accepted across seven categories: law enforcement and detection dogs; military dogs; therapy dogs; service dogs; shelter dogs; search and rescue dogs; and guide/gearing dogs.

Riggs, already a local hero, is one of 18 dogs in the Law Enforcement and Detection category.

His nomination details the October 2021 high-risk traffic stop during which Riggs was shot in the forehead during the successful apprehension of a double-homicide suspect. He was awarded both a Silver Star and Purple Heart for this actions.

“K9 Riggs was transported to a level one trauma center and miraculously survived,” his nomination reads.”K9 Riggs performed an act of courage, valor, and bravery that day. K9 Riggs saved the lives of the public as well as deputies on scene.”

After making a full recovery, Riggs is back on the beat with the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department.

A total of 21 semifinalists (the top three in each category) will be chosen in a first round of voting by members of the public, who can cast one vote daily through May 12.

The second round of voting, featuring a combination of public and celebrity judge voting, will narrow the field to seven category finalists who will then vie, through a final round of public and celebrity judge voting, for the title of 2022 American Hero Dog.

The contest will culminate this fall with the star-studded “American Humane Hero Dog Awards” red-carpet gala on Nov. 11 in Palm Beach, Fla., where one of the seven finalists will be named the American Hero Dog of the year.

During the past dozen years, Americans have cast millions of votes for thousands of dogs, all seeking the title of American Hero Dog. The program draws the support and participation of top celebrity dog lovers from all over the world.

Hosts, judges, award presenters and entertainment acts have included: Jay Leno; Billy Crystal; Betty White; Whoopi Goldberg; Denise Richards; Sarah Michelle Gellar; and many others.

More information about the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, including how to cast your vote, can be obtained at www.herodogawards.org.

