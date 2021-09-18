Kenosha County sheriff's sergeant sues Kenosha County over his demotion

A former top administrator with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is suing the county over his demotion.

Bill Beth was a captain with the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department until he was demoted to sergeant in May, with Chief Deputy Sheriff Marc Levin issuing charges against Beth stating that he had acted improperly in handling policy over supervisor times off.

Beth, who is Sheriff David Beth’s cousin, filed an appeal to a committee of the Kenosha County Board. That committee upheld the demotion.

Beth is now suing Kenosha County and the Kenosha County Finance and Administration Committee, seeking a circuit court review of the committee’s decision.

In the suit, Beth’s attorneys are arguing that Beth’s demotion was improper, that the committee’s findings were not supported by the record and that Beth’s demotion was an excessive and unreasonable penalty. The suit is seeking to have Beth reinstated as captain.

Beth’s demotion followed a lengthy investigation that focused first on then Captain Robert Hallisy, a 30-year veteran of the department who was serving as captain of operations. Hallisy was placed on leave for an internal investigation into supervisor time off, with Beth moved from detentions to operations to take over for Hallisy in January 2021.