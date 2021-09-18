Kenosha County sheriff's sergeant sues Kenosha County over his demotion

A former top administrator with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is suing the county over his demotion.
Bill Beth was a captain with the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department until he was demoted to sergeant in May, with Chief Deputy Sheriff Marc Levin issuing charges against Beth stating that he had acted improperly in handling policy over supervisor times off.
Beth, who is Sheriff David Beth’s cousin, filed an appeal to a committee of the Kenosha County Board. That committee upheld the demotion.
Beth is now suing Kenosha County and the Kenosha County Finance and Administration Committee, seeking a circuit court review of the committee’s decision.
In the suit, Beth’s attorneys are arguing that Beth’s demotion was improper, that the committee’s findings were not supported by the record and that Beth’s demotion was an excessive and unreasonable penalty. The suit is seeking to have Beth reinstated as captain.
Beth’s demotion followed a lengthy investigation that focused first on then Captain Robert Hallisy, a 30-year veteran of the department who was serving as captain of operations. Hallisy was placed on leave for an internal investigation into supervisor time off, with Beth moved from detentions to operations to take over for Hallisy in January 2021.
According to the suit filed in August, Beth “attempted to codify the practice of the department related to off days for supervisors due to widespread uncertainty among the supervisors.”
The department then placed Beth on leave, and eventually demoted him, charging him with insubordination and willful disobedience for developing a plan for salaried supervisors — who were not eligible for overtime — to swap hours worked beyond their scheduled day for time off without using vacation time.
According to the statement of charges produced by Levin, Beth met with employees, solicited feedback on the plan, then implemented it without receiving authorization from Sheriff Beth or Levin although he knew the investigation into the use of “trade days” was ongoing.
Hallisy retired without returning from leave. Beth was demoted.
The committee voted on June 22 to uphold the demotion. Supervisor Terry Rose dissented, citing Beth’s “sellar record with the department and lack of any significant previous discipline” he felt the demotion was too harsh a penalty.
Attorneys for Beth and for the county could not be reached for comment. No court dates have yet been filed for the case.
With the suit, Beth is asking the court to overturn the decision of the committee and reinstate him as captain, along with awarding back pay.