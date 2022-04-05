Kenosha County Spring Elections running smoothly through the first part of the day Tuesday

As Kenosha County residents cast their votes for elected officials Tuesday, there were no complaints about campaigning or sign-posting inappropriately close to the polls.

Nor was there a shortage of workers to assist voters at polling places anywhere in Kenosha County, according to County Clerk Regi Bachochin.

In other words, Kenosha County’s Spring Elections were proceeding without a hitch.

As of Tuesday morning, it was “no news is good news,” Bachochin said. “So far, so good. We haven’t heard anything, and that’s good.”

Bachochin reported that poll worker staffing was also robust.

"(None of the polling stations) had problems getting workers," she said.

Regarding issues that came up with poll workers in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bachochin said, "We’ve come a long way (since the 2020 elections). I know a lot of poll workers who didn’t work in 2020 who have come back. People have learned how to work with what we’re dealing with."

Bachochin added that this election also saw a lot of new poll workers.

The broad electoral field Tuesday included the first contested race for County Executive in 20 years, the District 2 Court of Appeals Judge race, 13 County Board Supervisor races, six Aldermanic races, Trustee races in the villages of Pleasant Prairie and Twin Lakes and a contested Randall Town Supervisor race.

Additionally, residents cast votes to fill three seats each on the Kenosha Unified and Bristol School boards and two seats each on the Wilmot Union High School and Riverview School boards.

Also determined were the outcomes of municipal referendums in Pleasant Prairie and Wheatland and school referendums for Bristol School, Salem School, Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School and Wheatland Center School.

Prior to the election, Bachochin expressed hopes that voter turnout would exceed 27%. After a slow morning Tuesday, she anticipated things would pick up when voters came out to vote during lunch hours or after work finished for the day.

As of March 31, Thursday of last week, 9,408 absentee ballot requests had been fulfilled countywide, with 5,810 of those being returned to municipal clerks and 1,158 people already voting in-person absentee.

Polling continued until 8 p.m. Tuesday, after the Kenosha News went to press, so final election results were not available by press time for Wednesday's edition. Election results are available online at kenoshanews.com and will also be available in Thursday's edition of the News.

