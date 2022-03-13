Kenosha County Spring Job Fair to be held Thursday; hundreds of openings available

A free community event is planned this week to help those seeking a job find one with a local employer.

The Kenosha County Spring Job Fair will be held from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha.

Those attending can meet with representatives from local companies who are hiring for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions including: administrative work, manufacturing, healthcare, and more.

Over 40 employers will be on-hand to provide on-site hiring for hundreds of positions.

The annual event is sponsored by the Kenosha News, Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and Equus Workforce Solutions.

“As one of the collaborative job center partners we are excited to put these events on,” says Robert Nash, community spokesperson for Equus Workforce Solutions. “In real time we can witness connections being made by job seekers and employers.”

Job Fair positions include machine operators, caregivers, maintenance technicians, warehouse workers, forklift operators, truck drivers, assemblers, sales, janitorial, paramedics, customer service and CNAs, among others.

“Ideally, we like to see that instant impact of a person coming in that needs a job walking out with an interview set or even a contingent job offer. And in this current climate that may very well be a possibility at this type of events,” Nash said.

“A job fair is an opportunity to bring many resources directly to the people. Between employers, state, and local programs, you really should make the attempt to come down and talk to as many organizations as you can,” he said.

The event is free to attend.

Job seekers can preregister, which will allow them to get their resumes in front of all attending employers at https://go.kenoshanews.com/jobseeker.

