Kenosha County students earn college degrees, honors
alert

{{featured_button_text}}

LAWRENCE TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Allison Clark of Twin Lakes was named to Lawrence Technological University’s dean’s honor roll for maintaining at least a 3.5 grade point average during the spring 2021 semester.

UW-LA CROSSE GRADUATES

LA CROSSE — The following Kenosha County students graduated from UW-La Crosse at the conclusion of the spring 2021 semester:

BRISTOL: Adam Aker, bachelor of science in biology; Kestly O’Neill, bachelor of science in biology.

KENOSHA: Bryce Baldwin, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science: sport management; Tyler Bencs, bachelor of science in mathematics, with honors; Carly Cornell, bachelor of science in psychology; Rachel Eckert, master of science in education: reading; Wylie Jackson, bachelor of science in communication studies: organizational and professional communication emphasis and psychology, with honors; Hannah Knutson, doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy; Amrutha Sreeram, bachelor of science in accountancy; Sam Weyker, bachelor of science in marketing; Emma Yackley, bachelor of science in finance, highest honors.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Madison Clarke, bachelor of science in psychology; Holden Schultz, bachelor of science in accountancy and finance.

SALEM: Devin Coleman, bachelor of science in management, pre-optometry track; Lindsey Kimpler, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science — pre-professional track, highest honors.

TREVOR: Lauren Hanson, bachelor of arts in theatre arts: musical theatre emphasis, highest honors.

TWIN LAKES: Lauren Daniels, bachelor of science in biology, highest honors; Jenna Meyer, bachelor of science in marketing, highest honors.

UW-STEVENS POINT

STEVENS POINT — The following students were awarded degrees from UW-Stevens Point:

KENOSHA: Emily Aldag, bachelor of science in psychology; Jared Chatterton, bachelor of science in finance, magna cum laude.

PLEASANT PRIAIRE: Amy Hemken, bachelor of fine arts in graphic design; Christian Zamudio, bachelor of arts in communication — interpersonal/organizational.

SALEM: Rilye Kaebisch, bachelor of science in resource management — conservation law enforcement.

TREVOR: Anthony Klein, bachelor of science in computer information systems — app development and support.

TWIN LAKES: Nathan Loeffler, bachelor of science in forestry — management.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Graduates from Southeast Missouri State University at the end of the spring 2021 term included: Brian Graziano, Burlington, with a master of public administration; Morgan McCourt, Burlington, bachelor of science in business administration and economics: financial economics option, summa cum laude.

