Kenosha County students shop with Sheriff's deputies in 29th annual Shop With a Cop event

During this holiday season, some area children have done their shopping with the Kenosha Police Department and police officers and firefighters from the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

Last Saturday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department got its turn to play Santa, as school-aged children got the chance to shop with Sheriff’s deputies.

About 40 children from schools throughout the county shopped with 32 deputies at Meijer grocery store, 7701 Green Bay Road, according to event organizer Detective Tim Hackbarth.

The annual event is in its 29th year, with Hackbarth at the helm for the past 13.

“The first year we offered each child $50 in gifts, this year it was $350,” Hackbarth said.

Hackbarth said one of his favorite elements of the shopping spree is that he keeps the final total a secret until just before the children and deputies take to the store floor.

“Every year, I send a letter to (staff) saying we only have budget of $100, but it always grows after that,” Hackbarth said.

Funds come from several sources, including the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, which offers gift cards for food and donations, and from community families and organizations.

“I also bug my friends from high school, and they really open up their pocketbooks,” Hackbarth said.

As a thank you, Hackbarth provides each donor with a disk of photos from the event.

Santa on hand

Assisting Saturday’s event was Santa and an adult elf helper. Lincoln Middle School students who provided gift-wrapping services were given the opportunity to pick a gift for themselves, as well.

Shopping with a Sheriff’s deputy is a much-anticipated event for the children, Hackbarth said.

“Some kids already know what they want before they get into the store,” he said. “One child had drawn a map of the store.”

The event is also a highlight for himself and his colleagues, Hackbarth said.

“For me, it kind of gets me into the Christmas mood,” he said.

Hackbarth added that he particularly likes to see how giving the children are with their allotted funds.

“The kids think about others so much,” he said. “It’s awesome to see kids in their innocence living out what Christmas is all about.”

