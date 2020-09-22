Kenosha County Summer Youth Employment Program marks successful season

Painted a mural

Through the Youth Employment in the Arts Program, another Summer Youth Employment partner, some of the youth workers painted a mural, the latest in a series that hang in the hallways of the Kenosha County Job Center, as well as signage for the Boys & Girls Club.

“I think it’s awesome to give kids their first opportunity and to watch them develop over the summer,” said Jake McGhee, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha. “We’re just proud to be a part of it.”

Donna Rhodes, Kenosha County’s gang intervention supervisor, said that in spite of challenges this year related to the pandemic, the hard work and commitment to the program by all of the community partners resulted in a successful program this season.

“We employed 88 young people who got a valuable work experience,” Rhodes said. “They not only learned the hard skills they needed to do the jobs they were assigned to, but they also learned the soft skills that it takes to be successful in the workplace.”

This year’s efforts were celebrated Thursday afternoon, at the unveiling of the new, Kenosha-themed mural in the north corridor of the Job Center.