Kenosha County sums up its COVID-19 advice

“Hello, Kenosha County. Thank you so much for bearing with us during this pandemic. Thank you for being safe, and for taking care of yourself and your loved ones.

“We want to continue to take this virus seriously and to remain as safe as possible.

“And the ways that you can do that are by wearing a mask any time you’re out in public. By staying home when you’re sick – and that means even if you just have a slight sickness, like a tickle in your throat. Mild symptoms that we normally used to power through and go to work with, this is not the time to power through that. We want to ensure that you stay home when you’re sick, so that we are not spreading anything throughout the community.

“We also want to make sure that you’re limiting gatherings, that we’re not going back to business as usual, because the virus is still very much here in Kenosha County.

“So we want to encourage you to remain vigilant, wear a mask, practice social distancing, keep your contacts limited to your household as much as possible, and to stay safe by washing your hands for 20 seconds and practicing good cough and sneeze hygiene, into your elbow.

“We thank you for everything that you’re doing to help the rest of the community stay safe.