Kenosha County Supervisor Amanda Nedweski announces bid for state Assembly

Kenosha County Supervisor Amanda Nedweski has announced she will seek the District 61 state Assembly seat to be vacated by Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

Nedweski was elected to the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors last month. County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo also recently assigned Nedweski to chair the County Board's Human Services Committee.

In announcing her bid on Saturday, Nedweski, R-Pleasant Praitir, said there is a "critical need for greater accountability in government entities across the state."

“I am not a single-issue voter — issues of corruption and overreach abound at all levels of government and across the board of topics. I have an extensive background in finance and am dismayed by the amount of needless spending that is approved," Nedweski said in a prepared release.

Nedweski, vice chair of Mom's For Liberty, a non-profit organization that advocates for parental rights in all levels of government, said parents should "have the final say in their children’s education, both in curriculum and school choice."

"Public safety is being eroded away by bad policy and a purposeful lack of support for law enforcement. Above all else, we must ensure that our election process is protected and carried out with integrity. It’s high time we returned to honesty and respect for our laws," Nedweski added.

Nedweski said she will be collecting nomination signatures over the next few weeks to ensure her place on the ballot.

She is a lifelong resident of Kenosha County, having lived in the City of Kenosha, the Village of Somers and the Village of Pleasant Prairie. She earned her bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, with additional coursework in teacher education, economics, finance and accounting.

Nedweski is the third resident to publicly announce a run for the open seat.

Mike Honold, R-Brighton, owner of Rivals Sports Pub and Grille, announced in April his decision to run.

Max Winkels, D-Randall, who retired in 2019 as the manager of Advocate Aurora Primary Care Clinics in Kenosha and Racine, announced this past week he is also seeking the seat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.