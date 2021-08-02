Kenosha County supervisor Jerry Gulley contemplates County Executive campaign

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Jerry Gulley, 52, says he is “exploring a candidacy” for county executive in the 2022 spring election.

Gulley filed campaign finance paperwork in early June, but told the Kenosha News he has not made a formal declaration to run yet.

“It is critical that I ensure I can separate from my current company and that there are qualified candidates to run to represent District 16 before I move forward,” Gulley said.

Gulley said he would announce his decision soon.

If Gulley were to run, he would be the second candidate vying for the position, joining Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, who announced her candidacy in April.

Incumbent County Executive Jim Kreuser announced in March that he would not be seeking reelection after his term expires in April 2022. Kreuser will have served as county executive for 14 years when he retires, making him the longest-tenured county executive.