Kenosha County supervisor Jerry Gulley contemplates County Executive campaign

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Jerry Gulley, 52, says he is “exploring a candidacy” for county executive in the 2022 spring election.
Gulley filed campaign finance paperwork in early June, but told the Kenosha News he has not made a formal declaration to run yet.
“It is critical that I ensure I can separate from my current company and that there are qualified candidates to run to represent District 16 before I move forward,” Gulley said.
Gulley said he would announce his decision soon.
If Gulley were to run, he would be the second candidate vying for the position, joining Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, who announced her candidacy in April.
Incumbent County Executive Jim Kreuser announced in March that he would not be seeking reelection after his term expires in April 2022. Kreuser will have served as county executive for 14 years when he retires, making him the longest-tenured county executive.
Gulley, a first-term supervisor representing District 16 (which roughly encompasses the eastern third of Pleasant Prairie) was elected in April in a close race, winning by just 13 votes. He currently serves on the County Board’s Human Services and Judiciary & Law committees.
After the unrest in Kenosha last summer, Gulley helped lead work of the County Board to establish a Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission, which will have the mission to combat racial inequity through research, education and a reexamining of current policies and procedures. He chaired the work group that developed the mission and goals for the new commission.
Beyond his work as a supervisor, Gulley is currently chief content officer at EdLogics, a Virginia-based digital health education and communications company.