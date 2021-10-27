Kenosha County Supervisory District Map challenge headed to court in Racine County next week

The Kenosha County Supervisory Map challenge will go before Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene A. Gasiorkiewicz next week.
An injunction seeking to prevent Kenosha County from using the newly drawn map, as well as a motion for dismissal, will be heard by Gasiorkiewicz at a hearing set for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The case was transferred to Racine County after all Kenosha County judges were recused.
Time is of the essence in the map lawsuit, as the new supervisory map needs to be officially published by Nov. 23 in advance of the start of the spring election cycle.
In the meantime, Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said Wednesday that all municipalities in the county have completed the process of using the preliminarily approved map to establish new voting wards.
Four Kenosha County supervisors and seven residents are seeking the ruling on the legality of the newly delineated map, created to reflect the 2020 U.S. Census population data. Specifically, they want the map be declared illegal and have it be vacated.
Gabe Nudo, one of the supervisors who is listed as a plaintiff in the complaint, is a former City of Kenosha alderman who was a member of the City Council during the 2011 legally challenged redistricting process.
During the 2011 process, the county filed suit against the city, which had drawn new aldermanic district boundaries that were not consistent with the map adopted by the county. The judge ruled in favor of the county and ordered the city to create new wards, rather than aldermanic districts, using the county map as a guide.
Nudo’s son, Anthony Nudo, is representing the complainants in this case.
The complaint
According to the complaint, the supervisory districts in the county map are not, as required, substantially equal in population, compact, or contiguous and do not maintain communities of interest. Further, the complaint claims that the map does not comply with the Voting Rights Act, splits political subdivisions and is “contrary to federal and state law.” In the interim, the group has presented an alternative map that it would like considered.
Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone said the approved map meets statutory criteria and is legally defensible. He said a deviation percentage is used to determine if the map will meet constitutional muster.
Any deviation below 10% is presumptively constitutional, Cardamone said. Maps with a deviation between 10% and 16.4% are defensible in court, while maps with a deviation percentage over 16% are presumptively unconstitutional, he said.
The deviation of the approved map is 12.16%.
The lawsuit claims, “A maximum deviation above 10% is presumptively impermissible and illegal.”
The response
The complaint response, filed by Andrew T. Phillips, of VON BRIESEN & ROPER, S.C, outside counsel representing Kenosha County, denies the claims set forth by Nudo.
“The county has made an honest, good-faith effort to construct supervisory districts as nearly of equal population as is practicable, and the population deviation between districts is justified by applicable redistricting criteria, including but not limited to, preservation of the unity of political subdivisions (in particular the City of Kenosha), avoiding contests between incumbents, compactness, contiguity, and preservation of communities of interest,” the response reads.
Phillips contends, “The vast majority of the districts in the Tentative Plan satisfy applicable measures for compactness and that the districts in the Tentative Plan are, on average, more compact than the current supervisory districts in Kenosha County.”
The response states the map “will have the same number of non-contiguous districts as the current supervisory districts established in 2011.”
Via the response, the “county admits that certain political subdivisions are split between supervisory districts, but further avers that on the whole the Tentative Plan maintains the unity of political subdivisions to the extent practicable, in particular the City of Kenosha.”