Kenosha County Supervisory District Map challenge headed to court in Racine County next week

During the 2011 process, the county filed suit against the city, which had drawn new aldermanic district boundaries that were not consistent with the map adopted by the county. The judge ruled in favor of the county and ordered the city to create new wards, rather than aldermanic districts, using the county map as a guide.

Nudo’s son, Anthony Nudo, is representing the complainants in this case.

The complaint

According to the complaint, the supervisory districts in the county map are not, as required, substantially equal in population, compact, or contiguous and do not maintain communities of interest. Further, the complaint claims that the map does not comply with the Voting Rights Act, splits political subdivisions and is “contrary to federal and state law.” In the interim, the group has presented an alternative map that it would like considered.

Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone said the approved map meets statutory criteria and is legally defensible. He said a deviation percentage is used to determine if the map will meet constitutional muster.