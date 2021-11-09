Kenosha County Supervisory map gets final approval; lawsuit still unsettled

A final version of the new Kenosha County Supervisory District Map, redrawn to reflect 2020 Census population data, was approved Monday by the County Board.
The affirmative 12-8 vote sets the stage for the 2022 election process. Potential candidates for office can begin circulating nomination papers Dec. 7.
However, a lawsuit challenging the legality of the map has yet to be settled. Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene A. Gasiorkiewicz is hearing the complaint. Gasiorkiewicz last week declined to grant a temporary injunction that would have prevented the Monday vote, but he has not issued a final decision.
“The judge has the authority to overturn the maps (approved) by the County Board after this matter is fully tried,” said attorney Anthony Nudo, who is representing the plaintiffs, which include County Board Supervisors Gabe Nudo, Zach Rodriguez, Erin Decker and Amy Maurer, along with six residents.
Next for the court case is a motion by the attorney for Kenosha County to dismiss Gabe Nudo from the suit under the grounds he lacks standing, as his district is not significantly different in the new map.
“I’m talking for all the people in the county,” Gabe Nudo said Monday. “I’m talking for all the supervisors that got screwed. I’m talking because this map was done to benefit some of the supervisors at the expense of others. That’s completely wrong.”
The map approved Monday has been used by all municipalities in the county to establish new voting wards. It maintains the same number of county supervisory seats but adjusts boundaries in an attempt to balance population across compact, contiguous districts that do not break apart communities of interest.
Those voting to adopt the map were supervisors David Celebre, Ed Kubicki, Daniel Gaschke, John O’Day, Andy Berg, Ron Frederick, John Franco, Boyd Frederick, Monica Yuhas, Sandra Beth, Sharon Pomaville and Kim Lewis.
Those who cast dissenting votes were William Grady, Terry Rose, Laura Belsky, Gabe Nudo, Amy Maurer, Jerry Gulley, Jeff Wamboldt and Erin Decker.
Supervisors Jeffrey Gentz, Zach Rodriguez and Mark Nordigian were absent.
Conflicting meeting times
Also absent Monday were the dozens of citizens who have taken every other opportunity available to voice their opposition to the map. Some claim the special meeting was purposely held on the same night as a special meeting of Kenosha Unified School District electors in an attempt to limit further citizen comments.
Supervisor Boyd Frederick, who chaired the redistricting committee, said the “map follows traditional redistricting principals.”
“Does this plan you have before you address and accommodate every desirable request from the board? It does not,” Frederick said. “It does, however, meet the legal criteria.”
Rose said he believes the new map does not take into account the substantial growth in western Kenosha County. He suggested the number of supervisors outside the city of Kenosha should have increased.
Belsky, meanwhile, said she would have preferred the town of Somers to be within her district, as those residents are her “neighbors.”
Several supervisors voiced concerns about how districts representing Pleasant Prairie were changed.
“I really don’t have anything to complain about for my district itself, but as a county as a whole, the map is awful,” Decker said. “When you have so many supervisors not happy with the map, something is wrong with the map.”
Scott Schutze, director of the county’s land information department, who drafted the map, said all the principals of redistricting were taken into consideration.
“This is not a perfect process,” Schutze said. “When you make modifications for one principal of redistricting, it’s like a fabric. You end up pulling some of the other principals away. We put our hearts into it, but I must tell you it has not been a pleasurable experience. Not at all.
“But, I’m proud of what we put before you, and I believe in it.”
The new map was drawn under a tight deadline. Census data, which would typically arrive in April, was not received until Aug. 12. The Wisconsin Counties Association recommended counties finalize maps by Nov. 15 in order for necessary election notification deadlines to be met.