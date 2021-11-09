Kenosha County Supervisory map gets final approval; lawsuit still unsettled

Rose said he believes the new map does not take into account the substantial growth in western Kenosha County. He suggested the number of supervisors outside the city of Kenosha should have increased.

Belsky, meanwhile, said she would have preferred the town of Somers to be within her district, as those residents are her “neighbors.”

Several supervisors voiced concerns about how districts representing Pleasant Prairie were changed.

“I really don’t have anything to complain about for my district itself, but as a county as a whole, the map is awful,” Decker said. “When you have so many supervisors not happy with the map, something is wrong with the map.”

Scott Schutze, director of the county’s land information department, who drafted the map, said all the principals of redistricting were taken into consideration.

“This is not a perfect process,” Schutze said. “When you make modifications for one principal of redistricting, it’s like a fabric. You end up pulling some of the other principals away. We put our hearts into it, but I must tell you it has not been a pleasurable experience. Not at all.

“But, I’m proud of what we put before you, and I believe in it.”