Kenosha County teacher arrested in Burlington; could face child pornography, sexual assault charges

BURLINGTON — An elementary school band teacher from Wheatland in Kenosha County has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child and possession of child pornography, according to Racine County Jail records.

According to online court records, Wendt is facing three felony charges of possession of child pornography, two felony counts of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children, one felony count of exposing genitals and two misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older.

The child pornography charges each carry a possible 15 years in prison, along with 10 years of extended supervision, while the sexual-assault felonies each carry a potential three years in prison and three years of extended supervision, and the sixth felony charge carries a possible 18 months in prison and two years extended supervision.

Wendt was scheduled to make his initial appearance Thursday afternoon in Racine County Circuit Court before Commissioner Alice A. Rudebusch.

It was not immediately clear why Wendt was arrested by Burlington police, as he works at Wheatland Center School, located in the Town of Wheatland in Kenosha County.

A spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department referred questions to Burlington police.

Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson and other police officials could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

Wheatland School District Administrator Marty McGinley sent a note home to parents Wednesday announcing that an unidentified employee had been arrested for "an alleged situation." McGinley wrote that the allegations stem from circumstances outside the Wheatland district and not involving any Wheatland student.

McGinley also announced that a school band concert scheduled for Thursday was being postponed "due to the circumstances surrounding this investigation." McGinley told parents that the unidentified employee has been suspended without pay.

Contacted at his office Thursday, McGinley declined to comment.

The school's website identifies Wendt as a band teacher. A Milwaukee TV station last year featured Wendt for recording a video of himself playing several musical instruments in a unique rendition of the Queen rock classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Wheatland Center School, located at 6606 368th Ave., has about 580 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. It is not affiliated with the Burlington Area School District, although its mailing address is in Burlington.

McGinley assured parents that counselors and other officials would be available to answer any student questions about the situation.

"As a school district, our first and most important responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students," he wrote. "We will continue to do everything we can to make that happen."

