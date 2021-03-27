Kenosha County to hold household hazardous waste collection day

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Accepted e-waste items include: computers, laptops, fax machines, keyboards, mice, stereos, scanners, iPods, TVs, VCRs, DVD, CD and MP3 players, printers, phones, copiers, power tools, toner cartridges and electronic toys.

All e-waste items will be accepted free of charge.

Refrigerant waste items include: refrigerators, water coolers, freezers, air conditioners, water heaters, dehumidifiers, microwaves and other household appliances.

The following items will not be accepted: latex paint, tires, infectious or biological waste, propane cylinders, explosives, radioactive waste, medical and pharmaceutical waste and commercial or business waste.

Latex paint is not considered to be a hazardous material. It may be disposed of with regular garbage by putting kitty litter in a box, spreading the paint over the litter and allowing it to dry. If latex paint cans are empty or the paint is completely dry in the can, it may also be disposed of with regular garbage.

Lead acid batteries, which include vehicle and power tool batteries, have not been accepted in the past but will be accepted this year.