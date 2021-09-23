Kenosha County to host Fall Wheel Ride along lakeshore route on Saturday

Kenosha County’s 2021 Fall Wheel Ride will be held along Kenosha lakeshore on Saturday morning.

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, the event sponsor, invites bike riders of all ability levels to participate in the ride to Petrifying Springs Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

“Fall is a beautiful time of the year in Kenosha County, and what better way to celebrate it than a bike ride to Petrifying Springs Park with the family?” Kreuser said.

Riders will start at Kennedy Park, 4051 Fifth Ave., Kenosha, at 9 a.m. sharp and ride 6.3 miles along the Kenosha lakefront to the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 7th St. The round trip is 12.6 miles.

The route will run from Kennedy Park to Carthage College and Alford Park, then north to 15th Street, west to 20th Avenue, north to 11 Street and then west to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and then to Petrifying Springs Park.

An event route map can be found at https://bit.ly/37wYlep.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies will bike alongside riders to and from the Biergarten. Concessions and bike-related activities will take place at the Biergarten from 10 a.m. to noon.