Kenosha County to share vaccine information as soon as it's available

With the State of Wisconsin’s Jan. 19 announcement that all adults 65 and over will be eligible to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Kenosha County Division of Health looks forward to announcing more information about the local distribution of the vaccine as soon as it is available, Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said.

Freiheit said this will include the organization of vaccination clinics, the details of which are currently being established.

While eligibility is being extended to the 65-plus population, the speed with which this group and others will be vaccinated will depend upon the available supply of the vaccine, Freiheit noted.

“Kenosha County is actively planning for this process, although it is important to note that these plans are contingent upon the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines,” Freiheit said. “In the meantime, we urge those frontline health care workers who are part of Group 1a to try to connect with a provider and get vaccinated as soon as possible, as supplies allow.”