Kenosha County to start culvert replacement projects, may force road closures

Kenosha County’s spring 2023 culvert rehabilitation project will begin soon, causing lane closures and limited full closures on several roadways across the county.
The culvert replacement locations and projected schedule includes:
Highway KD (352nd Avenue) between Highway F (Bassett Road) and Geneva Road: Area to be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, until 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. A detour will be posted. Highway Y (22nd Avenue) between 14th Place and Highway E (12th Street): Area to be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, until 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. A detour will be posted.
Highway C (Wilmot Road) between Highway W (Fox River Road) and Highway B (304th Avenue): Area to be reduced to one lane of traffic with automated daytime flaggers from 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. A two-day, full closure is anticipated to occur approximately Feb. 7 and 8 for pavement restoration work. A detour will be posted during that time. Highway C between Highway B and 286th Avenue: Area to be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. A detour will be posted. Highway D (172nd Avenue) between Highway A (Seventh Street) and Highway E (12th Street): Area to be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. A detour will be posted. Highway K (60th Street) east of Highway 75 in the Village of Paddock Lake: Area to be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. A detour will be posted.
The projected work schedule is weather-dependent and is subject to change.
Counties projected to have the most extreme precipitation days in 2050
Climate change will not just affect temperature, it will also affect how much precipitation towns, counties, states, and countries receive. Wet regions are projected by the
National Climate Assessment to generally become wetter, with rising overall air and water temperatures increasing heavy downpours across the U.S., according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment. Studies widely show that across the country, heavy precipitation events are increasing—and projected to continue doing so.
Over the last century, there has been a 10%
increase in annual precipitation in Pennsylvania, for example, with experts predicting a continued increase in precipitation and flooding through mid-century. By 2050, precipitation in Pennsylvania is expected to increase by 8% annually, with 14% of that occurring in winter. Average annual precipitation in New York has similarly increased since 1900; throughout the 21st century, winter precipitation in the state is projected to continue to rise while higher temperatures mean more rain and less snow.
To determine which U.S. counties will see the
most extreme precipitation days in 2050, Stacker consulted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention & National Environmental Public Health Tracking Network, which uses a 30-year rolling average to calculate the projected amount of days with extreme precipitation. These predictions were last updated in December of 2018.
Counties are ranked by low emission days of extreme precipitation in 2050. The number of extreme precipitation days is relative to days in a year, with the measure calculated annually and representing a 30-year rolling average.
Keep reading to see if your own home county is projected to be among those with the most extreme precipitation days in 2050.
Pixabay
#50. Otsego County, Michigan
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 224 (+58 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 221 (+55 days from 2016)
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Preston County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 225 (+45 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 225 (+45 days from 2016)
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Wetzel County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 225 (+57 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 226 (+58 days from 2016)
Jon Dawson // Flickr
#47. Geauga County, Ohio
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 225 (+51 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 223 (+49 days from 2016)
Canva
#46. Doddridge County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 225 (+61 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 227 (+63 days from 2016)
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Erie County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 225 (+48 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 222 (+45 days from 2016)
John Tornow // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Franklin County, Vermont
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 225 (+39 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 224 (+38 days from 2016)
Mfwills // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Garrett County, Maryland
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 225 (+32 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 227 (+34 days from 2016)
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Ashtabula County, Ohio
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 226 (+55 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 225 (+54 days from 2016)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Nicholas County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 226 (+55 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 227 (+56 days from 2016)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Potter County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 226 (+39 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 225 (+38 days from 2016)
Canva
#39. Tillamook County, Oregon
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 226 (+66 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 221 (+61 days from 2016)
Rick Obst // Flickr
#38. Genesee County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 226 (+55 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 223 (+52 days from 2016)
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Grays Harbor County, Washington
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 226 (+43 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 223 (+40 days from 2016)
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Lake County, Ohio
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 227 (+57 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 225 (+55 days from 2016)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Harrison County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 227 (+57 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 229 (+59 days from 2016)
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Oneida County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 227 (+61 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 227 (+61 days from 2016)
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Caledonia County, Vermont
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 227 (+56 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 226 (+55 days from 2016)
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Onondaga County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 228 (+56 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 227 (+55 days from 2016)
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Jefferson County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 228 (+62 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 226 (+60 days from 2016)
Canva
#30. Barbour County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 228 (+55 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 229 (+56 days from 2016)
Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Crawford County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 229 (+53 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 228 (+52 days from 2016)
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Cortland County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 230 (+63 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 228 (+61 days from 2016)
Canva
#27. Clatsop County, Oregon
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 230 (+55 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 225 (+50 days from 2016)
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Coos County, New Hampshire
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 230 (+34 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 228 (+32 days from 2016)
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Warren County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 230 (+64 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 228 (+62 days from 2016)
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Franklin County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 230 (+44 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 228 (+42 days from 2016)
Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Webster County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 231 (+51 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 232 (+52 days from 2016)
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Jefferson County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 231 (+66 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 230 (+65 days from 2016)
Nicholas A. Tonelli // Wikimedia Commons
#21. McKean County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 232 (+53 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 230 (+51 days from 2016)
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Herkimer County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 233 (+67 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 233 (+67 days from 2016)
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Cattaraugus County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 233 (+47 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 230 (+44 days from 2016)
Canva
#18. Hamilton County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 233 (+45 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 232 (+44 days from 2016)
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Madison County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 233 (+60 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 234 (+61 days from 2016)
Canva
#16. Upshur County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 234 (+44 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 237 (+47 days from 2016)
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Wahkiakum County, Washington
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 234 (+25 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 229 (+20 days from 2016)
Walter Siegmund // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Tucker County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 234 (+49 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 237 (+52 days from 2016)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Clarion County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 235 (+70 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 234 (+69 days from 2016)
Canva
#12. Essex County, Vermont
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 235 (+46 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 234 (+45 days from 2016)
Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Elk County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 235 (+62 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 234 (+61 days from 2016)
Canva
#10. Chautauqua County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 236 (+51 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 233 (+48 days from 2016)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Wyoming County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 237 (+48 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 234 (+45 days from 2016)
Canva
#8. Venango County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 238 (+64 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 237 (+63 days from 2016)
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Pacific County, Washington
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 238 (+32 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 235 (+29 days from 2016)
Canva
#6. Oswego County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 239 (+68 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 238 (+67 days from 2016)
Doug Kerr // Flickr
#5. Forest County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 239 (+65 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 238 (+64 days from 2016)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Randolph County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 242 (+55 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 244 (+57 days from 2016)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Lewis County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 243 (+57 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 242 (+56 days from 2016)
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Orleans County, Vermont
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
- Low emissions scenario: 244 (+52 days from 2016)
- High emissions scenario: 242 (+50 days from 2016)
John Jewell // Flickr
