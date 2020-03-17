Kenosha County to suspend nonessential governmental services; many county government employees to work remotely amid COVID-19 emergency

Kenosha County will temporarily shut down nonessential governmental services and close most of its governmental facilities to the public by 5 p.m. Wednesday, County Executive Jim Kreuser announced on Tuesday.

This step, aimed at preventing the further spread of COVID-19 in the community, was ordered by Kreuser on a recommendation by Dr. Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health.

“This is an unprecedented measure that was by no means taken lightly,” Kreuser said. “County government is here to serve people in their times of greatest need. However, we deemed it necessary to put many of our services on hold until our county, our state and our nation have a better handle on this global health crisis.”

Kreuser said the majority of county employees will continue to work from home. Some public works and human services activities will continue to occur on-site, with measures taken to minimize exposure for the employees who will report to work.

As essential services, the Sheriff’s Department will remain in operation, although public visitation to the Kenosha County Jail and Detention Center facilities has been suspended.