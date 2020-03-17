Kenosha County to suspend nonessential governmental services; many county government employees to work remotely amid COVID-19 emergency

Kenosha County will temporarily shut down nonessential governmental services and close most of its governmental facilities to the public by 5 p.m. Wednesday, County Executive Jim Kreuser announced on Tuesday.
This step, aimed at preventing the further spread of COVID-19 in the community, was ordered by Kreuser on a recommendation by Dr. Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health.
“This is an unprecedented measure that was by no means taken lightly,” Kreuser said. “County government is here to serve people in their times of greatest need. However, we deemed it necessary to put many of our services on hold until our county, our state and our nation have a better handle on this global health crisis.”
Kreuser said the majority of county employees will continue to work from home. Some public works and human services activities will continue to occur on-site, with measures taken to minimize exposure for the employees who will report to work.
As essential services, the Sheriff’s Department will remain in operation, although public visitation to the Kenosha County Jail and Detention Center facilities has been suspended.
Brookside Care Center and Willowbrook Assisted Living will also continue to operate, with only limited public visitation for family of residents in hospice care.
Other temporary changes to county services include:
For Division of Health inquiries, call 262-605-6700 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
The Veterans Service Office will be available to handle inquiries by telephone or email only. The office may be reached at 262-605-6690, or by email via a form at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/forms.aspx?fid=80.
To report Child Abuse/Neglect to the Division of Children and Family Services, please call 262-605-6582 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. After hours, please call 262-657-7188.
The Division of Workforce Development’s Economic Support and Child Support Services will remain available by phone, internet and email from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. To reach Economic Support Programs – including Food, Health Care, Energy Assistance and Child Care – call 888-794-5820 or visit https://access.wisconsin.gov. Submit verifications through smartphone at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/forwardhealth/myaccess.htm. For Child Support Services call 262-697-4500, email KenoshaChildSupport@kenoshacounty.org, visit https://csos.wisconsin.gov or our website at www.kenoshachildsupport.com. For assistance with Unemployment Insurance Services, Job Search assistance and Employee Recruitment visit www.jobcenterofwisconsin.com.
For general information about Human Services, please call 262-605-6524 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For general information about non-Human Services functions, please call 262-653-2600 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
While the Kenosha County Administration Building will be closed to the public, the Register of Deeds Office will continue to process real estate documents requested online or by mail. See more details at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/522/Register-of-Deeds, or call 262-653-2444.
The County Treasurer’s Office also has online functions, available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/589/Treasurer. For more information, please call 262-653-2542.
For more information about County Clerk’s Office functions, call 262-653-2552.
Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs Golf Course will be closed effective 7 p.m. March 17. The county is investigating options that would enable the safe reopening of course operations. Kenosha County Parks will remain open, with the implementation of new maintenance initiatives emphasizing “touch-point” sanitation for such park features as playground equipment and restrooms.
Extension Kenosha County educational programs have been cancelled, postponed, or changed to an online video conference format. Staff continue to work remotely and can be reached via email or phone with more information available at: https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/.