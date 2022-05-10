Kenosha County totals exceed a year ago at weekend hazardous waste collection

A total of 854 vehicles came through the line at Kenosha County’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection event at the County Center in Bristol on Saturday, the county reported Monday.

That’s up from 825 vehicles at last year’s edition of the annual event, held each May.

If you were not one of those who took advantage of the countywide collection, there are other options to safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronics, depending on where you live.

In the City of Kenosha, residents are asked to dispose of household hazardous waste items from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month from May through November and the first Saturday of each month from December through April. The collection takes place at the Kenosha Water Utility headquarters, 4401 Green Bay Road. Collections are not held on Saturdays that coincide with holidays.

This program is paid for by city residents, so people who cannot present proof of City of Kenosha residents and businesses will be turned away.

Engine oil and antifreeze are not accepted at these Saturday morning collections; instead, city residents may drop them off from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the city’s bulk waste and recycling drop-off site, 1001 50th St., or 24 hours a day at the Street Division facility, 6415 35th Ave.

Electronics recycling is also available to city residents at the bulk drop-off site at the hours listed above.

More details about the city’s Household Hazardous Waste program are available at https://www.kenosha.org/departments/water-utility/household-hazardous-waste-program.

The Village of Pleasant Prairie offers hazardous waste collection for its residents on the first Saturday of each month (except for January and May) at the village residential recycling center, 8000 128th St.

Electronics recycling also takes place at this site for a charge that varies depending upon the item. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 2 (closed the first Wednesday of each month) and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays year-round.

Several private businesses in the area also offer electronics recycling through the State of Wisconsin’s E-Cycle program. More details, including a searchable list of drop-off centers, are available at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Ecycle/Wisconsin.html.

For those who live in municipalities that do not offer local options, information about the county’s 2023 collection event will be released over the upcoming winter.

