Kenosha County up to 23 cases of COVID-19, while state cases top 700

The number of people with COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose to more than 700, with nine deaths, as residents hunkered down under an order to leave home only for essential reasons.

Liane Blanck, public information officer with the Kenosha County Division of Health, said the number of positive cases locally increased from 19 to 23.

Statewide, the number grew from 585 to 707, according to the state Department of Health Services. However, it still had Kenosha County at 19, meaning the statewide number is likely higher.

Milwaukee County as at least 347 positive cases and Dane County has at least 114 positive cases.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner reported Thursday afternoon the latest death was a 79-year-old Milwaukee woman on Thursday. It marked the sixth coronavirus-related death in Milwaukee.

A 57-year-old woman from West Allis died shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. She had been hospitalized since March 19.

There have been no deaths in Kenosha County.

Gov. Tony Evers closed the state Capitol building in Madison in response to the crisis. The Department of Administration closed the building at 8 a.m. Thursday.