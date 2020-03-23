Kenosha County up to 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County is at least 13, Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health, said Monday morning.

But, this does not reflect an accurate account of the number of people infected with the virus, she said.

“We are now up to 13 positive cases, and there will be many, many more,” Freiheit said. “It’s just going to start rising. The message right now is that it is extremely widespread.”

The number hospitalized, if any, of those people who tested positive, was not available early Monday. Freiheit will give an update regarding the outbreak in Kenosha County at 4 p.m.

Freiheit said the health department is no longer keeping track of the number of tests that are being done.

“They are testing way less people,” Freiheit said. “So, the number of test kits is not an accurate reflection of how much COVID is in the community. It is widespread. The message right now is it is extremely widespread. Consider everybody is going to get it at some point it.”