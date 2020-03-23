Kenosha County up to 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County is at least 13, Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health, said Monday morning.
But, this does not reflect an accurate account of the number of people infected with the virus, she said.
“We are now up to 13 positive cases, and there will be many, many more,” Freiheit said. “It’s just going to start rising. The message right now is that it is extremely widespread.”
The number hospitalized, if any, of those people who tested positive, was not available early Monday. Freiheit will give an update regarding the outbreak in Kenosha County at 4 p.m.
Freiheit said the health department is no longer keeping track of the number of tests that are being done.
“They are testing way less people,” Freiheit said. “So, the number of test kits is not an accurate reflection of how much COVID is in the community. It is widespread. The message right now is it is extremely widespread. Consider everybody is going to get it at some point it.”
Freiheit said the department is fielding calls from residents who have symptoms that last week would have warranted a test be done, but who are now not being tested. The increasing number is also making contact tracing “near impossible.”
“Now that it is so widespread in the community, there is no containing it or controlling it without broad social distancing measures,” Freiheit said. “This is serious. It is everywhere. Stay out of the public.”
Freiheit said residents of Kenosha County are not heeding this warning. She said over the weekend there was a stark difference between the deserted streets in Milwaukee and the buzzing activity at stores along Highway 50.
“It was bumper-to-bumper on Highway 50,” she said. “I was thinking, “What is going on here?' It was unreal.”
Freiheit said she hopes the “Safer-At-Home” order being issued by Gov. Tony Evers will make a difference.
“I hope that that helps, because we were seeing so many cars and so many people out this weekend,” Freiheit said. “We are never going to be able to stop this spread if people continue to go out and about and go anywhere.”
Liane Blanck, public information officer for the Division of Health, is asking people to email their coronavirus-related questions to COVID19@kenoshacounty.org.
The department will post answers to the most frequently asked questions each week. For more information, visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/297/Health-Services.