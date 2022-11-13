Kenosha County urges residents, businesses to take online speed test

Kenosha County officials are encouraging residents and business owners to take an online test to help gather data on internet speeds across the county.

The test is available now through the end of the year for Kenosha County residents at www.kenoshacounty.org/quickconnect and takes less than a minute to complete.

Data collected from the speed test will be used to position the County for investment in broadband infrastructure, said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

“Kenosha County residents need affordable, quick and efficient access to the internet,” Kerkman said. “By taking the speed test, residents can help the county attract necessary investments for our broadband infrastructure.”

Residents have a unique opportunity to help Kenosha County secure fast, affordable internet access for all, said Shawn Smith, the county’s chief information officer. After completing the speed test, users will be able to determine if their internet speed is within FCC standards (25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload).

“If data collected from the speed test indicates that Kenosha County residents have slow internet connectivity, internet service providers who serve the county may be eligible to receive state and federal grants to improve broadband infrastructure,” she said.

Kerkman said gathering results from the speed test will likely shorten the time it takes for service providers to receive funding to improve broadband infrastructure updates.

“Residents who take the speed test will help Kenosha County communities achieve greater access to higher-quality internet,” Kerkman said.

For more information, and to take the test, please visit: kenoshacounty.com/quickconnect.