Kenosha County Veterans Council hands out honors

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily delayed the annual Awards Banquet for the Kenosha County Veterans Council.
But on Wednesday morning, there were plenty of honors — and smiles — inside the Hero’s Cafe.
First-year Veterans Council President Andy Berg handed out five awards, including a Lifetime Achievement honor to Al Vittori, during the presentation at the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave., Kenosha.
Also recognized were Business of the Year, Festival Foods, 3207 80th St.; VFW Post 1865, Veterans Service Award; Auxiliary Member of the Year, Sonja McClure; Veteran of the Year, Phillip Morris; and Lifetime Achievement Award, Al Vittori.
Berg, who served 20 years in the Illinois National Guard before he retired in January, said he was honored to lead Wednesday morning’s ceremony.
“For me to be able to give out these awards to the fine men and women of Kenosha County is heartfelt,” he said. “From the bottom of my heart, it’s amazing what they’ve done for our community, what they’ve done for our country, and to be able to honor them is something I’ll never forget.”
Lifetime Achievement
Vittori’s achievements are a lengthy list.
He has served as chairman of the Youth Committee for the 82nd Airborne Division Association, American Legion Post 21 and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767. In addition, he is a Worshipful Master with both the West Allis and Kenosha Masonic Lodges, is a member of the Lake Lodge in Milwaukee and is secretary of the Painters Local 974.
“It’s really great (to be honored), but the guys that were with me, the ‘Band of Brothers,’ they share it with me,” Vittori said.
But perhaps it’s his work in both Kenosha and Racine county schools that is even more impressive, Berg said during his presentation, which was met with a standing ovation from those in attendance after Vittori’s name was announced.
“(He) has been educating the youth of Kenosha and Racine county for decades,” Berg said. “(He) ensures they know what veterans have done, what they continue to do, and why America should honor and never forget them.
“... (He) makes sure the youth of Kenosha and Racine counties understand what being a veteran means and encouraged them to honor and respect us all.”
Vittori, who served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, said he leads a number of things within schools, including presentations, classes, field trips and seminars to further educate the students about veterans.
“I’ve been doing it for almost 20 years now,” he said.
Veteran of the Year
Like Vittori, Morris is involved in a wide-range of activities.
Morris has been a member of the American Legion for 16 years, including 13 with Post 21 in Kenosha. He also has served as the sergeant at arms, and currently is a second vice commander, a member of the Children and Youth Committee and is a service officer for all five American Legion posts in the county.
“One main reason (Post 21 Commander Tom Visintainer) nominated (Morris) for Veteran of the Year is because whenever the call for volunteers from Post 21 goes out, (he) is almost always, if not always, the first volunteer to step forward,” Berg said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.