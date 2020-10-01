Kenosha County Veterans Council hands out honors

“It’s really great (to be honored), but the guys that were with me, the ‘Band of Brothers,’ they share it with me,” Vittori said.

But perhaps it’s his work in both Kenosha and Racine county schools that is even more impressive, Berg said during his presentation, which was met with a standing ovation from those in attendance after Vittori’s name was announced.

“(He) has been educating the youth of Kenosha and Racine county for decades,” Berg said. “(He) ensures they know what veterans have done, what they continue to do, and why America should honor and never forget them.

“... (He) makes sure the youth of Kenosha and Racine counties understand what being a veteran means and encouraged them to honor and respect us all.”

Vittori, who served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, said he leads a number of things within schools, including presentations, classes, field trips and seminars to further educate the students about veterans.

“I’ve been doing it for almost 20 years now,” he said.

Veteran of the Year

Like Vittori, Morris is involved in a wide-range of activities.