Kenosha County Veterans Park plans unveiled

Collins has applied for two state Department of Natural Resources stewardship grants to cover just over $1 million of Phase 1 work, which includes the new entryway, parking, Honor Plaza, trails, stormwater protection and restrooms. Total cost of Phase 1 is $2,053,000.

“We feel that we are in a pretty good positions with those grants to offset half the cost of the parkway as well as the trails,” Collins said, adding there is money in the Parkland Development Fund for the project and the county can also seek private donations. “Between those three options we feel very confident we will be able to move forward with Phase 1 (in 2021).”

Navy veteran Jim Schmidt, a member of the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park work group and commander of the American Legion post in Twin Lakes supported the project.

“All of the veterans and people that I’ve spoken to in this part of the county are definitely in favor of the park,” Schmidt said. “It will give veterans and veterans organizations a great place to hold Veterans Day ceremonies and other events honoring our veterans and POW/MIAs. I would hope that the County Board will support this great project as part of the 2021 budget”