Kenosha County Veterans Park plans unveiled

Plans developed with the help of local veterans to honor those who have served in the military at Veterans Memorial Park in Randall were recently unveiled.
An Honor Plaza, a multi-use trail with educational installments on various conflicts, and a series of pavilions located throughout the park to pay tribute to each branch of the military are part of the vision for 150-acres of the 300-plus acre county park.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said the Honor Plaza “will appropriately thank our past, current and future veterans who have served our great country.”
“This unique, passive park will be a therapeutic oasis for our veterans and their families to reflect on their service and sacrifices,” Kreuser said.
This area of park will be located in what is known as the “western acquisition” area, for which a new entrance will be created now that Highway F has been relocated.
The Honor Plaza that is part of the first phase in 2021 includes a community lawn space (a circular lawn about half the size of a football field) and flag walk, Parks Director Matt Collins said.
“There will be a reflection point at the end of the flag walk that will have one of the best lookouts of the park,” Collins said, adding there will be views of Palmer creek and lake at the park, accessible from the eastern parkway.
Collins has applied for two state Department of Natural Resources stewardship grants to cover just over $1 million of Phase 1 work, which includes the new entryway, parking, Honor Plaza, trails, stormwater protection and restrooms. Total cost of Phase 1 is $2,053,000.
Support Local Journalism
“We feel that we are in a pretty good positions with those grants to offset half the cost of the parkway as well as the trails,” Collins said, adding there is money in the Parkland Development Fund for the project and the county can also seek private donations. “Between those three options we feel very confident we will be able to move forward with Phase 1 (in 2021).”
Navy veteran Jim Schmidt, a member of the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park work group and commander of the American Legion post in Twin Lakes supported the project.
“All of the veterans and people that I’ve spoken to in this part of the county are definitely in favor of the park,” Schmidt said. “It will give veterans and veterans organizations a great place to hold Veterans Day ceremonies and other events honoring our veterans and POW/MIAs. I would hope that the County Board will support this great project as part of the 2021 budget”
However, Thursday night, the County Board narrowly came up short in an authorization vote over bonding for the project. Kreuser has indicated the funding authorization, which also includes other county Capital Improvement Projects for the 2021 budget, will come up for a vote again.
The second and third phases of the park project are planned over the next three years. Phase 2 includes the construction of memorial shelters dedicated to each branch of the military. The placement of shelters throughout the park forms a star-shape. Phase 3 further develops the parkway people who may have access additional parking enhancement educational features.
“We will be actively seeking outside funding to support as much of this project as possible,” Collins said. “The total cost for all three phases of the park, as currently forecast, is $2,864,000.”
Collins said asphalt left on the property, acquired from Powers Lake Construction, has been and will continue to be repurposed into material to be used onsite, which is a cost-savings measure. It also offset costs associated with the Highway F project and park improvements on the east side of the park.
The eastern parkway leads to the non-motorized accessible lake and existing trail system. The lake is stocked with fish and there is an ADA accessible fishing pier with an attached kayak-launching roller track.
boundless dedication.JPG
SNAPSHOT - PARK MONITOR
SNAPSHOT - PARK MONITOR
LIZ ON THE ROPES
BOUNDLESS ADVENTURES
BOUNDLESS ADVENTURES
BOUNDLESS ADVENTURES
BOUNDLESS ADVENTURES
SNAPSHOT - PARK MONITOR
LIZ ON THE ROPES
LIZ ON THE ROPES
LIZ ON THE ROPES
LIZ ON THE ROPES
LIZ ON THE ROPES
LIZ ON THE ROPES
LIZ ON THE ROPES
LIZ ON THE ROPES
ROPES COURSE
ROPES COURSE
ROPES COURSE
ROPES COURSE
ROPES COURSE
ROPES COURSE
harness
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.