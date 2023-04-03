Kenosha County votes will head to the polls Tuesday to decide a number of races, ballot questions and referendums during the spring election.

Polls will be open across the county from 7 a.m. 8 p.m.

Voters looking for their polling location, what is on their ballot and any additional voting information can go to www.myvote.wi.gov.

All residents will vote on three state referendums. Salem Lake residents will vote on one advisory referendum. Some school district residents will find referendums on their respective ballots.

While there are ballots filled with local candidates, many are unopposed. Those opposed include the following races on Tuesday’s Kenosha County ballots; (i) indicates an incumbent:

Wisconsin Justice of the Supreme Court: Janet Protasiewicz vs. Daniel Kelly

Town of Randall: Supervisor No. 3: Randy Kaskin (i) vs. challenger Nancy Kemp

Wheatland Town Board Chairperson: Brett Butler vs. Brian Boeckenstedt

Salem Lakes Village President: Diann Tesar (i) vs. Rita Bucur

Salem Lakes Village Board: Three trustees will be selected from a field of candidates including Bill Barhyte, Mike Culat (i), Norm Kazumura, Ted Kmiec (i), Kelly Sweeting, Jared Young

Somers Village President: George Stoner (i) vs. Carson Wilkinson

Somers Village Board: Three trustees will be selected from a field of candidates including Jacqueline Klapproth Nelson (i), Jack Aupperle (i), Scott Fredrick and Dustin Thorpe

Village of Paddock Lake Municipal Judge: Robert Brenner (i) vs. Robert Spencer

Village of Bristol Municipal Judge: Steven Hurley (i) vs. Xavier Solis

Kenosha Unified School Board: Yolanda Santos Adams (i) vs. Lamar Madison

Salem School Board: Dana Powers (i) vs. candidate Nicole Hass

Burlington Area School Board: Three School Board Members will be selected from a field of candidates including Noah Strohm, Peter Turke, Susan Kessler, Jim Bousman and Rosanne Hahn

School referendums

The Bristol School Board is asking voters to give the district permission to exceed the mandated sate revenue limit by an additional $800,000 for three years, beginning with the 2023-24 school year and ending with the 2025-26 school year. The funds will be for non-recurring purposes to sustain and maintain expenses related to current operational and maintenance.

Randall School District residents will vote on both a capital referendum and operational referendum to be placed on the April 4 ballot.

The capital referendum will ask voters to approve a resolution for general obligation bonds for capital expenditures not to exceed $9.5 million. Capital expenditures will include adding a single, controlled front entrance, expansion on areas, such as the nurse’s office, guidance offices and family meeting spaces, camera system upgrades, HVAC ventilation upgrades, roof replacement, plumbing repairs, expanded staff and visitor parking, improved drop-off and pick-up circulation and relocated bus parking.

The operational referendum will ask voters to authorize the school district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $900,000 for four years, for non-recurring operational purposes. The operational referendum will be put toward daily operating expenses and maintaining current programming, class sizes and services.

The Riverview School Board is asking voters to authorize the district to exceed the revenue limit by $800,000 per year for three years, starting in the 2023-24 school year and ending in the 2025-26 school year. The referendum would allow the district to maintain its small class sizes, maintain district programming and address maintenance needs, such roofing and technology.

The Wilmot Union High School Board is asking voters to authorize the district to exceed the revenue limit by $5.5 million for the 2023-24 school year and by $2.9 million for the 2024-25 school year for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses, including salary, benefits and security improvements. If approved, the referendum would allow the district to pay for roof repairs and maintenance, audio/visual replacement equipment for the auditorium, security updates and the replacement of worn floors and finishes where needed.

Other referendums

STATE

Question 1: “Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?”

Question 2: “Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?”

Question 3: “Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?”

SALEM LAKES

Residents will be asked to decide on a non-binding referendum for advisory purposes only: “Shall the Salem Lakes Village Board adopt an ordinance which would authorize the operation of all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles on certain village roads designated as ATV/UTV routes?”