Kenosha County votes to see mix of up to three races in Tuesday's spring primary election

Voters will see a mix of up to three races — one state, one county and one local — on the primary election ballot Tuesday across Kenosha County.
All residents will have the chance to help narrow the field of seven state superintendent of public instruction candidates and three Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Branch 6 candidates in advance of the April general election. Electors is several western Kenosha County municipalities will also help narrow the field of Wilmot Union High School Board of Education candidates.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Electors are encouraged to check with their local clerks before Tuesday if they are unsure of their polling location.
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said she is expecting about a 10 percent turnout of registered voters Tuesday. When the state superintendent of public instruction race was on the primary ballot in 2017, Kenosha County had 99,510 registered voters and the total number of ballots cast was 7,018, about 7 percent of registered voters.
“Even though 2017 saw a small turnout, I expect we will see approximately a 10 percent turnout for this year’s primary,” Bachochin said. “I think having the Circuit Court Judge contest will bring out more voters.”
Bachochin said when there is a Supreme Court race on the primary ballot, the average turnout is typically between 12 to 17 percent.
“I don’t think we will get to those numbers for this primary, but I think we will do better than 2017,” Bachochin said.
As of Friday, Kenosha County now has 103,749 registered voters. Countywide, 9,022 absentee ballots had been sent out as of Feb. 9 and only a small fraction had reportedly returned, according to the state. Within the City of Kenosha, 6,037 absentee ballots had been issued by Friday and 2,012 had been returned.
Bachochin said COVID-19 protocols will be in place as they were for elections in 2020.
“COVID-19 is still a major concern and factor in managing an election,” Bachochin said. “The municipal clerks have taken that into consideration. They did a great job managing the 2020 spring elections, despite the news of the pandemic. We have a better idea this time around on what to expect and how to be prepared.”
State Schools Superintendent
Seven candidates are vying for the nonpartisan position. Voters will narrow the field to two for the April 6 general election.
Three candidates — Sheila Briggs, the current assistant state superintendent of public instruction, Jill Underly, the superintendent of the Pecatonica School District, and Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, the assistant director of the teacher education, professional development and licensing team at the state Department of Public Instruction — all worked under former superintendent and now Gov. Tony Evers.
Also running are: Deborah Kerr, who worked 13 years as superintendent of Brown Deer Schools; Steve Krull, a principal in the Milwaukee Public Schools; Troy Gunderson, an adjunct professor at Viterbo University in La Crosse who had a 35-year career in public education; and Joe Fenrick, a Fond du Lac High School science teacher for 15 years and three-term Fond du Lac County supervisor.
Circuit Court Branch 6
Three local women, all with deep ties to the local court system, are vying to replace retiring judge Mary K. Wagner as judge for Circuit Court Branch 6.
Competing for the seat are: Kenosha attorney Angela Cunningham; Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele; and Kenosha County Court Commissioner Elizabeth Pfeuffer. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 6 ballot in the race for the six-year term.
Gabriele, 51, of Pleasant Prairie, has a law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School and holds a bachelor of arts in political science.
Cunningham, 41, of Kenosha, has a law degree from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and holds a bachelor’s degree in social welfare and women’s studies from UW-Madison.
Pfeuffer, 48, of Somers, has a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law, and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and behavioral science.
Wilmot Union High School
Voters Tuesday will narrow the field of five candidates for the Wilmot Union High School Board of Education to four for the April ballot.
The candidates are: Nate Colborn; Michael J. Faber; Philip A. Johnson; Melissa Samborski; and Steve Turner.
Colborn, 41, of Twin Lakes, is the facilities management and sustainment maintenance superintendent for the Public Works Department at Naval Station Great Lakes.
Faber, 60, of Silver Lake, is a former Silver Lake village trustee and president and a former member of the Wilmot Union High School Board.
Johnson, 63, of Randall, is a retired division chief of training for the Kenosha Fire Department and is a former Randall town supervisor.
Samborski, 49, of Wheatland, is a kindergarten teacher at Randall Consolidated School.
Turner, of Twin Lakes, is a member of the Lakewood School Board, and a prior member of Wilmot Union High School Board.
