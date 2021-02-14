Kenosha County votes to see mix of up to three races in Tuesday's spring primary election

“I don’t think we will get to those numbers for this primary, but I think we will do better than 2017,” Bachochin said.

As of Friday, Kenosha County now has 103,749 registered voters. Countywide, 9,022 absentee ballots had been sent out as of Feb. 9 and only a small fraction had reportedly returned, according to the state. Within the City of Kenosha, 6,037 absentee ballots had been issued by Friday and 2,012 had been returned.

Bachochin said COVID-19 protocols will be in place as they were for elections in 2020.

“COVID-19 is still a major concern and factor in managing an election,” Bachochin said. “The municipal clerks have taken that into consideration. They did a great job managing the 2020 spring elections, despite the news of the pandemic. We have a better idea this time around on what to expect and how to be prepared.”

State Schools Superintendent

Seven candidates are vying for the nonpartisan position. Voters will narrow the field to two for the April 6 general election.