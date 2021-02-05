Kenosha County warming shelters open

With the area facing extremely cold weather, with wind chills below zero, the Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management has compiled a list of designated warming shelters across the county.
Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th Street, is open 24 hours to those who need to get out of the cold.
The other warming shelter locations and times are:
Kenosha County Center, highways 45 and 50, Bristol
- 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday
Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road
- 8 a.m. to 5 pm. Monday to Thursday
Twin Lakes Village Hall, 108 E. Main Street
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday
Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S. Lake Avenue
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Salem Community Library, 24615 – 89th Street
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Thursday
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday - Saturday
Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace
- 4:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday to Friday
- 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday
- 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Somers Village Hall, 7511 12th Street
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday
Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road
- 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday
Northside Library, 1500 27th Avenue
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday
- Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
Southwest Library, 7979 38th Avenue
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday
- Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
Simmons Library, 711 59th Place
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday
- 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. Friday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Uptown Library, 2419 63rd Street
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 1st Avenue