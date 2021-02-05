 Skip to main content
Kenosha County warming shelters open
Kenosha County warming shelters open

With the area facing extremely cold weather, with wind chills below zero, the Kenosha County Division of Emergency Management has compiled a list of designated warming shelters across the county.

Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th Street, is open 24 hours to those who need to get out of the cold.

The other warming shelter locations and times are:

Kenosha County Center, highways 45 and 50, Bristol

  • 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday

Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road

  • 8 a.m. to 5 pm. Monday to Thursday

Twin Lakes Village Hall, 108 E. Main Street

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S. Lake Avenue

  • 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Salem Community Library, 24615 – 89th Street

  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Thursday
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday - Saturday

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace

  • 4:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday to Friday
  • 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday
  • 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Somers Village Hall, 7511 12th Street

  • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday

Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road

  • 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday

Northside Library, 1500 27th Avenue

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday
  • Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Southwest Library, 7979 38th Avenue

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday
  • Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Simmons Library, 711 59th Place

  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday
  • 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. Friday
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Uptown Library, 2419 63rd Street

  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 1st Avenue

  • 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Civil War Museum, 5400 1st Avenue

  • 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Avenue

  • Noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday
