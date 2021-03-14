Kenosha County will Turn the Town Blue in April

Each year, the month of April is Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month throughout the country.

Locally, Kenosha County holds its Turn the Town Blue Campaign during April. The campaign works to raise awareness around issues surrounding child abuse and neglect, prevention efforts in our community, and most importantly celebrating families.

The Turn the Town Blue committee is comprised of individuals from all over Kenosha County and is spearheaded by Prevention Services Network. Like many things in the past year, it will continue to look a little different for the Turn the Town Blue 2021 campaign.

Recently Erin Morey, Prevention Services Network’s Director of Operations said, ‘The Kenosha Turn the Town Blue Committee has a long history of bringing awareness to Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month in April and although we aren’t able to come together in person this year, we are fortunate to have the opportunity to offer a variety of virtual events to continue to promote this important topic.’

Turn the Town Blue 2021 events