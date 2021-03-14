Kenosha County will Turn the Town Blue in April

Each year, the month of April is Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month throughout the country.
Locally, Kenosha County holds its Turn the Town Blue Campaign during April. The campaign works to raise awareness around issues surrounding child abuse and neglect, prevention efforts in our community, and most importantly celebrating families.
The Turn the Town Blue committee is comprised of individuals from all over Kenosha County and is spearheaded by Prevention Services Network. Like many things in the past year, it will continue to look a little different for the Turn the Town Blue 2021 campaign.
Recently Erin Morey, Prevention Services Network’s Director of Operations said, ‘The Kenosha Turn the Town Blue Committee has a long history of bringing awareness to Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month in April and although we aren’t able to come together in person this year, we are fortunate to have the opportunity to offer a variety of virtual events to continue to promote this important topic.’
Turn the Town Blue 2021 events
- Kicking off the month on April 1st will bring two ways to participate. As blue is the official color of the campaign, we will begin April with ‘Wear Blue Day.’ Wear blue all day to show support for Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month, take a picture, and post your photo wearing blue to the Turn the Town Blue Facebook page at facebook.com/TTTBKENO. The other event to open the month will be viewing of the Blue Ribbon Anthology. Within this video, you’ll learn more about local services for children and families and how you can be a part of protecting children from abuse and neglect. You can view the Blue Ribbon Anthology at https://youtu.be/LYkgA9y-xLE.
- A virtual Family Craft and Snack event will take place in April (date TBD). You will also be able to join a Facebook Live event for the interactive craft and snack. Supplies will be available to be picked up ahead of time. Check the Turn the Town Blue Facebook page for registration details to come.
- Every year the Turn the Town Blue committee asks for local families to be nominated for the Strong Family Awards. They are presented to families that convey the Five Protective Factors. For more information about the Five Protective Factors, the Strong Family Awards, and to submit a nomination visit https://forms.gle/qCHj6RBMrDTtPf1T7. Nominations are due by April 9th.
- The annual 5K Family Fun Run/Walk will be virtual this year. Anytime on April 23rd or 24th, complete your 5K and post a photo to the Turn the Town Blue Facebook page to be entered into a drawing. Register for a t-shirt at https://forms.gle/wDTDdDPRSTRPKqR4A.
- During the final week of the month, April 26th-30th, the Strong Family Awards will be presented on the Turn the Town Blue Facebook page.
To keep up to date on additional events and opportunities to get involved throughout April; visit, like, and share the Turn the Town Blue Facebook page at facebook.com/TTTBKENO.
Mary Metten is health and well-being educator for the University of Wisconsin Division of Extension for Kenosha County.
